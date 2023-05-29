News

Highway and trail in North Vancouver closed over "unfolding police incident"

Megan Devlin
May 29 2023, 7:42 pm
Apple Maps | sockagphoto/Shutterstock

Mounties diverted traffic on Highway 1 in North Vancouver Monday afternoon as they dealt with an “unfolding” incident in the Mosquito Creek area.

The highway was closed in both directions from Westview Drive to Capilano Road for more than an hour as police dealt with the issue. Video from the scene showed one officer in tactical gear on the highway, and North Vancouver RCMP advised drivers to avoid the area completely.

Police also blocked access to the popular Mosquito Creek trail below the highway.

Drive BC shared a photo of an empty Highway 1.

Around 1:45 pm, Mounties announced the incident had concluded with a “positive resolution.” They didn’t give details about what exactly happened.

The highway reopened in both directions, with some officers staying on the scene.

“We’d like to thank the public for their patience,” the force said.

Drive BC told drivers to expect volume delays due to congestion.

