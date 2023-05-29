Highway and trail in North Vancouver closed over "unfolding police incident"

Mounties diverted traffic on Highway 1 in North Vancouver Monday afternoon as they dealt with an “unfolding” incident in the Mosquito Creek area.

The highway was closed in both directions from Westview Drive to Capilano Road for more than an hour as police dealt with the issue. Video from the scene showed one officer in tactical gear on the highway, and North Vancouver RCMP advised drivers to avoid the area completely.

Police also blocked access to the popular Mosquito Creek trail below the highway.

Traffic on Hwy 1 west bound is being diverted at Westview Dr. Traffic on Hwy 1 east bound is being diverted at Capilano Rd. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. @DriveBC @CityNewsTraffic @TranBC — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) May 29, 2023

Around 1:45 pm, Mounties announced the incident had concluded with a “positive resolution.” They didn’t give details about what exactly happened.

The highway reopened in both directions, with some officers staying on the scene.

“We’d like to thank the public for their patience,” the force said.

Update: the police incident has concluded with a positive resolution. #BCHwy1 is now open in both directions, with police remaining on scene for the time being. We’d like to thank the public for their patience.@DriveBC @CityNewsTraffic @AM730traffic #NorthVan #WestVan https://t.co/P8fDT5gYeL — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) May 29, 2023

Drive BC told drivers to expect volume delays due to congestion.