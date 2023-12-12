Motorists are urged to take an alternate route if leaving Vancouver to the North Shore Monday afternoon as a result of a crash on the Lions Gate Bridge.

Drive BC shared on social media that the crash happened near Welch Street in West Vancouver and has led to the closure of Highway 99, also known as the Sea to Sky Highway.

Photos show the crash has led to traffic backing up onto the Stanley Park Causeway through downtown Vancouver. Motorists are urged to take the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge and Highway 1 as an alternate route.

Video shared on X shows a single vehicle had rolled and that firefighters were on the scene.

Daily Hive has reached out to the West Vancouver Police Department for more information and will update this piece when it becomes available.

This is a developing story