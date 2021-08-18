Pedestrian dies trying to cross Highway 1 near Vancouver-Burnaby border

A pedestrian is dead after trying to cross the Trans-Canada Highway during Wednesday morning’s rush hour.

Burnaby RCMP BC Highway Patrol and Emergency Services responded to the fatal collision on the westbound portion of Highway 1 at the Grandview HOV exit around 8:10 am.

Cap. Mike Halskov of BC Highway Patrol says a person tried to cross a highway and was struck by a vehicle, and an investigation is underway.

At 10 am, two westbound lanes remained closed, and motorists were told to expect delays.

Police are looking for information about a second vehicle they say left the scene after rear-ending the car that hit the pedestrian.

Anyone with information about this crash, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to call BC Highway Patrol in Burnaby at 604-526-9744.