Pain at the pump: These are the highest gas prices in Canada today

Motorists across Canada are feeling the price pinch at the pump this week, as gas prices skyrocket to record highs. Our bank accounts are in some pain!
According to the latest daily pump price survey from Kent Group, the average price for fuel in Canada sits at $1.762 per litre for Friday, March 4, 2022.
Prices have gotten so wild in some spots, the province of Alberta is even looking into ways to provide relief to motorists.
Here’s a quick look at the regular and premium fuel prices in the top 10 most expensive spots across Canada:
Labrador City, Newfoundland fuel prices
Regular: $2.013 per litre
Premium: $2.073 per litre
Vancouver, British Columbia fuel prices
Regular: $2.001 per litre
Premium: $2.234 per litre
Grand Falls, Newbrunswick fuel prices
Regular: $1.942 per litre
Premium: $2.002 per litre
Gander, Newfoundland fuel prices
Regular: $1.942 per litre
Premium: $2.002 per litre
Victoria, British Columbia fuel prices
Regular: $1.937 per litre
Premium: $2.153 per litre
Corner Brook fuel prices
Regular: $1.924 per litre
Premium: $1.984 per litre
Abbotsford, British Columbia fuel prices
Regular: $1.917 per litre
Premium: $2.132 per litre
St Johns, Newfoundland fuel prices
Regular: $1.917 per litre
Premium: $1.977 per litre
Timmins, Ontario fuel prices
Regular: $1.886 per litre
Premium: $2.095 per litre
Sudbury, Ontario fuel prices
Regular: $1.869 per litre
Premium: $2.111 per litre
If you are curious where the cheaper spots are, look to the Prairies, where regular fuel prices can be found for as low as $1.479 per litre.
Check out the top 10 lowest gas prices in Canada for March 4, 2022 below:
Prince Albert, Saskatchewan fuel prices
Regular: $1.479 per litre
Premium: $1.686 per litre
Lloydminster, Alberta/Saskatchewan fuel prices
Regular: $1.541 per litre
Premium: $1.747 per litre
Edmonton, Alberta fuel prices
Regular: $1.552 per litre
Premium: $1.769 per litre
Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan fuel prices
Regular: $1.562 per litre
Premium: $1.777 per litre
Red Deer, Alberta fuel prices
Regular: $1.563 per litre
Premium: $1.780 per litre
Lethbridge, Alberta fuel prices
Regular: $1.563 per litre
Premium: $1.765 per litre
Calgary, Alberta fuel prices
Regular: $1.572 per litre
Premium: $1.808 per litre
Grande Prairie, Alberta fuel prices
Regular: $1.579 per litre
Premium: $1.797 per litre
Regina, Saskatchewan fuel prices
Regular: $1.589 per litre
Premium: $1.809 per litre
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan fuel prices
Regular: $1.589 per litre
Premium: $1.801 per litre
Motorists should also prepare for these prices to stick around, and possibly even climb higher.
So next time you fill up your vehicle, try to ignore the number at the pump. Prices across Canada just generally aren’t so great at the moment.