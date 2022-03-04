Pain at the pump: These are the highest gas prices in Canada today

Motorists across Canada are feeling the price pinch at the pump this week, as gas prices skyrocket to record highs. Our bank accounts are in some pain!

According to the latest daily pump price survey from Kent Group, the average price for fuel in Canada sits at $1.762 per litre for Friday, March 4, 2022.

Prices have gotten so wild in some spots, the province of Alberta is even looking into ways to provide relief to motorists.

Here’s a quick look at the regular and premium fuel prices in the top 10 most expensive spots across Canada:

Labrador City, Newfoundland fuel prices

Regular: $2.013 per litre

Premium: $2.073 per litre

Vancouver, British Columbia fuel prices

Regular: $2.001 per litre

Premium: $2.234 per litre

Grand Falls, Newbrunswick fuel prices

Regular: $1.942 per litre

Premium: $2.002 per litre

Gander, Newfoundland fuel prices

Regular: $1.942 per litre

Premium: $2.002 per litre

Victoria, British Columbia fuel prices

Regular: $1.937 per litre

Premium: $2.153 per litre

Corner Brook fuel prices

Regular: $1.924 per litre

Premium: $1.984 per litre

Abbotsford, British Columbia fuel prices

Regular: $1.917 per litre

Premium: $2.132 per litre

St Johns, Newfoundland fuel prices

Regular: $1.917 per litre

Premium: $1.977 per litre

Timmins, Ontario fuel prices

Regular: $1.886 per litre

Premium: $2.095 per litre

Sudbury, Ontario fuel prices

Regular: $1.869 per litre

Premium: $2.111 per litre

If you are curious where the cheaper spots are, look to the Prairies, where regular fuel prices can be found for as low as $1.479 per litre.

Check out the top 10 lowest gas prices in Canada for March 4, 2022 below:

Prince Albert, Saskatchewan fuel prices

Regular: $1.479 per litre

Premium: $1.686 per litre

Lloydminster, Alberta/Saskatchewan fuel prices

Regular: $1.541 per litre

Premium: $1.747 per litre

Edmonton, Alberta fuel prices

Regular: $1.552 per litre

Premium: $1.769 per litre

Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan fuel prices

Regular: $1.562 per litre

Premium: $1.777 per litre

Red Deer, Alberta fuel prices

Regular: $1.563 per litre

Premium: $1.780 per litre

Lethbridge, Alberta fuel prices

Regular: $1.563 per litre

Premium: $1.765 per litre

Calgary, Alberta fuel prices

Regular: $1.572 per litre

Premium: $1.808 per litre

Grande Prairie, Alberta fuel prices

Regular: $1.579 per litre

Premium: $1.797 per litre

Regina, Saskatchewan fuel prices

Regular: $1.589 per litre

Premium: $1.809 per litre

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan fuel prices

Regular: $1.589 per litre

Premium: $1.801 per litre

Motorists should also prepare for these prices to stick around, and possibly even climb higher.

So next time you fill up your vehicle, try to ignore the number at the pump. Prices across Canada just generally aren’t so great at the moment.