Vancouver-based Herschel Supply is launching the Nova Art Project, which will champion women in the arts.

The Nova Art Project includes a series of partnerships with female artists to create two exclusive designs to be featured on the brand’s signature Herschel Nova Mid-Volume backpack.

“We created the Nova Art Project not only to champion women in the arts but to celebrate our own talented team here at Herschel as well,” said Jamie Cormack, Co-Founder at Herschel Supply. “Our product team is primarily composed of women and every aspect of the project is female-led, from our merchants and product designers to the Art Director and members of our studio team. We’re proud to partner with ArtTable, donating proceeds from the Nova Art Project to their fellowship program, providing valuable experiences and impactful mentorship opportunities to support female students and emerging professionals in their creative journeys.”

The first collection honours Miriam Schapiro, a Canadian artist based in the US who is a pioneer of feminist artwork and the Pattern and Decoration movement.

There are two patterns in this first collaboration — Pandora’s Box and The Beauty of Summer.

The Miriam Schapiro for Herschel Supply collection is available exclusively at Herschel Supply stores and online.

The next collection in the Nova Art Project series will be released in September of this year.

Herschel Supply Co. was founded in 2009 by brothers Jamie and Lyndon Cormack, and named after the small Canadian town where three generations of their family grew up.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Herschel is a design-driven global travel lifestyle brand producing timeless products with utility design for the modern traveller.