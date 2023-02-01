Canada's John Herdman in talks for New Zealand coaching job: report

Canadian men’s national soccer team coach John Herdman could be heading to another country for a new job.

Herdman, the men’s team’s coach since 2018 after a seven-year stint in charge of Canada’s women, is reportedly in talks with New Zealand to take over their men’s national team.

“Newshub understands the 47-year-old has agreed terms, although contracts haven’t been signed and his appointment cannot yet be considered a done deal,” New Zealand-based outlet Newshub’s Andrew Gourdie reported Wednesday.

“While it’s unclear what factors could scupper the deal, prominent football sources described Herdman as ‘the clear top pick’ for NZF officials, after completing a thorough recruitment process.”

It is possible that Herdman is using the talks with New Zealand as a negotiation tactic to earn a better contract with Canada, as he currently remains under contract.

“While he wouldn’t comment specifically on Herdman, chief executive Andrew Pragnell told Newshub the preferred candidate had agreed terms and was ‘100%’ on board to take up the role, before a personal situation put a hold on the process,” Gourdie added.

Herdman led Canada through a historic 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign where they finished top of the CONCACAF group for their first appearance at the world’s biggest tournament since 1986. The World Cup itself was a tougher task for Herdman and his players, who lost all three games in the group stage to Belgium as well as eventual semi-finalists Croatia and Morocco.

He currently has a record of 32 wins, five draws, and 13 losses in charge of Canada.

Herdman has several ties to New Zealand, having coached the New Zealand women’s side from 2006-2011 before his move to Canada.

Additionally, his son Jay is a midfielder on the country’s U20 youth team. Jay has also represented Canada at the youth level, and is currently on Whitecaps 2, the reserve side of Vancouver’s MLS team.

Canada’s next match is scheduled for March 25 against Curacao in a CONCACAF Nations League match, while New Zealand is set to play China in a friendly on March 23.