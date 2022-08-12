Here are 3 affordable meal ideas that couldn't be easier to put together

As life goes on, it seems to just keep getting busier. And while it’s great that our lives are filled with activities and commitments, sometimes it gets too hectic to carve out time for the things we care about — like a good home-cooked meal.

Add in rising inflation and its effect on the cost of groceries — and quality dinners at home can seem like an unachievable feat.

So, how helpful that HelloFresh offers an oh-so-convenient workaround for this issue — by literally doing all the prep work of cooking for you. HelloFresh makes cooking easy by offering a choice of over 35 recipes each week that are fresh, delicious, and pre-portioned — helping you get a meal that everyone will love and saving you on costly things like food waste, gas for getting to the grocery store, and, ultimately, time.

Intrigued by the concept of cooking delicious meals at home without enduring any of the tedious prep work or shelling out a ridiculous amount of cash, we’ve compiled three of HelloFresh’s recipes that we can’t wait to whip up, and outlined how exactly to use the convenient service.

Time: 30 Minutes

Burgers, but make them Greek and gourmet. These are sure to curb any post-long-day carving and are full of different dish elements that your taste buds with thank you for, from the rich patty to the creamy feta and earthiness of oregano and fresh veg. The protein can even be switched from beef to bison, and similar style modifications are available for most HelloFresh recipes.

Time: 30 Minutes

Who doesn’t love a good chilli? All the spices, well-seasoned meat, and tender veggies make this comfort food a house staple. This one’s also an easy clean-up, as everything basically goes in one pot, and you can find the ingredients and instructions here.

Before opening your HelloFresh box and cooking this up, you’ll have needed to sign on with HelloFresh — which really couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is create an account at hellofresh.ca, choose your plan, select your meals, and select your delivery preferences. Bada bing bada boom, as they say.

Time: 40 Minutes

Nothing says a classic weeknight dinner like a tasty chicken dish. And what’s a way to make chicken more interesting? Make it Schnitzel by pressing it into seasoned breadcrumbs and sizzling it in the pan for an irresistible crispy thin crust. Served with butter-tossed garlic potatoes and dressed greens, this meal is truly unstoppable — which makes sense, as all HelloFresh recipes have been created and tested by culinary experts. You can find the full recipe here.

All of the recipes at HelloFresh are created with high-quality, seasonal ingredients. They have a wide arrange of recipes like these ones, including vegetarian dishes, carb-smart dishes, and options for any time from lunch and brunch to dinner and dessert. And the minimal amount of food waste doesn’t only save you money, but it helps out the planet too — and HelloFresh meals generate 72% fewer food scraps in preparation than other meal preparation options.

Ready for cooking to be fun and convenient? Head to hellofresh.ca to sign up and choose your plan. Remember to use the code DAILY20 for up to 20 free meals.