Here are 6 must-try dishes from Heirloom's fall menu

With so many gorgeous meat-free restaurants to choose from, eating out in Vancouver is a vegetarian’s dream. And one of our favourite places to find delicious veggie food in the city is Heirloom, an eatery well-known for its creative dishes that manage to satisfy even the most diehard meat lovers.

The chic restaurant has recently launched its new fall/winter menu, focusing on traditional, comforting meals — and the dishes look incredible.

What’s more, to celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Heirloom is giving away one gift card per week for the month of October. Customers can enter by filling out a ballot in the restaurant.

So, if you’re ready to enjoy some classic seasonal flavours this fall, all in a warm and cozy setting, scroll down for a peek at some of Heirloom’s mouthwatering new additions.

Artichoke, Spinach & Kale Dip

This classic appetizer comes with a plant-based twist, consisting of coconut cream cheese and cashew parmesan, and is served with dippable corn chips. With big chunks of artichoke and full spinach leaves, this appetizing dish is ideal for sharing.

Roasted Squash Tagliatelle

Combing the rich flavours of caramelized butternut squash, coconut cream, pickled cranberries, crispy sage, and pecorino romano cheese, this hearty and warming dish is topped with pumpkin seed streusel to add an additional layer of crunch. With hints of cinnamon and nutmeg, this is truly the best way to experience all the flavours of autumn.

If you want to try this dish vegan, they’re able to swap the pecorino for vegan cheese.

Wild Mushroom Stew

Stew is always a fall staple, and this creative take on the classic consists of local wild and cultivated mushrooms, slowly braised with red wine and root vegetables in the classic style of boeuf bourguignon. This ultimate farmhouse comfort food comes with truffle mayo to add an elegant earthiness.

Vegan Buttermilk Pancakes

The perfect dish to capture Heirloom’s comforting and welcoming menu style, the restaurant’s signature vegan pancakes come topped with a pear and brandy compote, port poached figs, salted walnut butter, cashew cream, and pure maple syrup.

These classic winter flavours come together to make a sweet and savoury combination that’ll be sure to warm you up on those cold mornings.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Recently reworked by their pastry chef, this vegan dessert combines the flavours of butterscotch sauce, Guinness ice cream, and salted caramel popcorn. A warm, quintessentially British dessert, this is the perfect treat for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Pear Hazelnut Tart

While autumn might be associated with apple-based treats, Heirloom’s pastry chef focused on the season’s juiciest fruit: pears.

Featuring a spiced pear compote with poached pears for additional texture, this vegan dessert comes topped with a hazelnut oat crumble. Naturally, no tart is complete without a scoop of ice cream, and what’s better than a ginger flavour to add to the autumnal mix?

To try Heirloom’s new fall/winter menu for yourself, visit the restaurant today and enter its 10-year anniversary contest for a chance to win a gift card every week.

Where: 1509 W 12th Ave, Vancouver, BC V6J 2E2

Hours: Daily, 9 am to 10 pm