This healthy gummy company just committed to planting 2.5 million trees by 2025

There are few things better than indulging in a treat and being able to feel good about it. Curbing a sweet craving while knowing that what you’re putting in your body is good for you is an accomplishment in itself, but when it’s also good for the planet, too? Now that’s the ultimate bonus.

Canadian brand Herbaland — a company that specializes in fun, earth-friendly, and nutritious gummy vitamins that now come in pouches made from 100% compostable materials — makes this do-good possible. And they’ve taken it up a notch, too, as Herbaland has announced a commitment to plant 2.5 million trees by 2025 in collaboration with Canadian green-tech startup, veritree, which verifies restoration impact from the ground-up. All you have to do? Purchase a pouch of gummies to see Herbaland plant a tree with veritree — it’s that simple.

Starting in April, for every Herbaland pouch of gummies sold, the company will work with veritree to ensure one tree is planted. In honour of Arbor day — a secular day of observance where people are encouraged to plant trees — this April 29, Herbaland will be planting three trees for every pouch sold.

The project is set to begin in Madagascar, where mangrove trees will be planted along the country’s coastlines — as these trees play a key role in many ecosystems by stabilizing coastlines and reducing erosions through the trapping of soft sediments. As mangroves are also recognized as one of the world’s richest carbon sinks, the presence of the extra trees will act as a vital line of defence, protecting the land and the people who live there during tropical storms, according to veritree.

“It is imperative that we take transformative, bold actions for our planet today and give ourselves the best chance to secure a livable future,” says Herbaland’s Director and Co-Founder, Aisha Yang. “We are joining veritree on a restorative mission, in alignment with our core values, to inspire a change in our industry through a partnership that puts our planet first.”

After having let go of their plastic bottles — a switch in packaging that will divert over two tons of plastic from landfills each year — Herbaland sought to continue on their path towards a greener future by aligning with veritree. This monumental move coupled with the collaboration with veritree sees Herbaland shift from a sustainable company to a restorative one.

“This collaboration not only restores valuable ecosystems but also supports communities through the creation of numerous employment opportunities,” says David Luba, co-founder of veritree and its sister company tentree.

As a data-driven restorative platform, veritree directly connects nature-based solutions, such as reforestation, to businesses and consumers who wish to make a difference. The organization was started by the founders of sustainable clothing brand tentree, who realized through their business endeavours that few tree planting companies could actually verify that each tree intended to be planted actually had been.

Veritree uses on-the-ground monitoring and blockchain verification to improve transparency at each step of the reforestation process, building trust through data and tools that revitalize ecosystems, strengthen communities, and accelerate climate solutions.

To learn more about Herbaland and browse their products, visit their website here. To learn more about the company’s collaboration with veritree, visit herbaland.veritree.com.