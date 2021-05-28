Health Canada recalling brand of hand sanitizer over health risks

Health Canada is recalling a brand of hand sanitizer because it may pose health risks.

The recall for Natural Concepts Sanitizing Gel was issued on May 28. The sanitizer contains elevated levels of acetaldehyde, an undeclared impurity.

“Certain hand sanitizers are being recalled because they do not meet Health Canada’s requirements,” the department said.

Made by Apollo Health and Beauty Care Inc., the products have expiry dates of April 2022 and May 2022. A total of 15 lots are affected by the recall.

Health Canada is advising that consumers stop using the recalled sanitizer and return any bottles to a pharmacy for proper disposal.

If you have used the gel and have concerns, the department says to contact a healthcare professional.