What deters so many of us from seeking out treatment for non-urgent health issues? According to physiotherapist Mandeep Hayer, it’s a lack of up-to-date facilities, welcoming and aesthetically pleasing atmospheres, and a common passive treatment style found in many clinics that can create an overall negative experience.

That’s why he founded Hayer Health physiotherapy clinic in South Vancouver to be a space that offers everything he believes is pivotal to a positive treatment experience — and to be a fixture in the community he knows and loves.

“I had a severe back injury at 16, so I was introduced to physiotherapy early on,” Hayer tells Daily Hive. “Unfortunately, I had a terrible experience at the clinic I was referred to. The therapist I saw didn’t provide any education or rehab exercises and essentially left a machine on me for an hour in a dark room,” Hayer tells Daily Hive. “I didn’t feel any better, and was unable to return to the sports I loved playing. I just assumed that all physiotherapy clinics were like this.”

Hayer has lived in South Vancouver his whole life and went to UBC for his Bachelor of Kinesiology where he also earned his Masters of Physical Therapy. After completing his schooling and continuing to take post-graduate courses, Hayer realized he could bring to the community what he felt was lacking.

“We wanted to create a comfortable and welcoming environment for clients,” says Hayer.

The clinic offers personalized, one-on-one physiotherapy, registered massage therapy (RMT), and kinesiology treatments in a 1,600 sq ft location that boasts spacious common areas, six treatment rooms, and a comprehensive gym space.”

“We designed our space to have a modern and athletic feel and provide a high level of care without intimidation or elitism, or that feeling of, ‘Oh, I don’t know if this is the right place for me,'” says Hayer. Who wouldn’t want all the benefits of a luxury space without the pretentiousness? Count us in.

On top of Hayer Health’s top-notch facilities, Hayer prides the clinic on having a team of experienced therapists. “[We] have a focus on community, so we tried to build a team who also have connections with the city,” says Hayer. “Many of our team members grew up in the area, and a lot of us actually went to the same high school, spread over [about] 15 years.” Talk about tight-knit.

All of Hayer Health’s practitioners continue to take post-graduate courses and expand their expertise and knowledge to offer the best care to their clients. Some of these certifications include intramuscular stimulation (IMS), acupuncture, and vestibular rehabilitation. The clinic has only been open since the beginning of June 2022, but Hayer says they’ve already established a solid client base and see people continuing to come back for treatment.

“[At Hayer Health] your therapist is only working for you and with you during the duration of your appointment,” says Hayer. “It’s a client-centred approach, and our goal is to get people better as fast as we can.”

As for who benefits from services like RMT, physiotherapy, and kinesiology treatments — it’s everyone. Whether you have an issue or a goal you want to work on, or are looking to prevent future pain, tension, or injury and put your benefits to use, Hayer says the clinic provides services for everyone.

“[Our therapists] work collaboratively to provide the best level of care,” says Hayer. “Our goal is to get people moving and get them back to doing what they love — but our role is preventative, too.”

Hayer says that many people have access to benefits that go unused until something happens, but that “there’s always a way to reduce the risk of injuries,” and Hayer Health’s services can help build a program around starting a new workout plan, training for a marathon, or whatever you hope to accomplish.

“We want people to feel like they’re getting value for what they’re coming in for,” says Hayer. “If somebody is choosing us as their practitioner and trusting us with their care, we want to make sure we’re doing the best job possible, and have clients leave feeling like they were taken care of.”

Ultimately, Hayer emphasizes that he’s opened this clinic to give the people in his community the care he believes they deserve. And while many of us aren’t inclined to add another seemingly tedious appointment to our calendars — or may have had a negative experience with treatment in the past — Hayer assures us that the entire team will strive to make the experience a positive one. “We’d love to have the opportunity to change [your] minds.”

