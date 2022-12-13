NewsTravel Deals

Take your pick! Fly to Hawaii out of Vancouver or Victoria for under $350

|
Dec 13 2022, 7:04 pm
SCStock/Shutterstock

This is your sign to start the new year with a bang!

Whether you are on the mainland or the island, you could be just a few weeks away from sipping a Mai Tai on the beach in Hawaii.

And for less than a $350 roundtrip, you can make this happen.

While flights out of Victoria include one stop in Vancouver each way, those that fly out to YVR will have a non-stop flight to paradise.

While no COVID-19 testing is required, folks 18 and older still need proof of vaccination to enter the US.

Here is a breakdown of the cheap flight options according to YVR Deals:

  • Vancouver to Honolulu, Oahu: $310 roundtrip with WestJet and Air Canada available in January.
  • Vancouver to Kahului, Maui: $346 roundtrip with WestJet available from December to March.
  • Vancouver to Lihue, Kauai: $329 roundtrip with WestJet available in January and March.
  • Vancouver to Kona, The Big Island: $341 roundtrip with WestJet available from January to February.
  • Victoria to Kahului, Maui: $315 roundtrip with Air Canada available from January to February.
  • Victoria to Lihue, Kauai: $348 roundtrip with WestJet available in January.
  • Victoria to Kona, The Big Island: $334 roundtrip with WestJet available from January to February.

How to book the flight:

  1. Go to Google FlightsSkyscanner, or Kayak
  2. Put in your departure city and preferred destination.
  3. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations.
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
