Take your pick! Fly to Hawaii out of Vancouver or Victoria for under $350
Dec 13 2022, 7:04 pm
This is your sign to start the new year with a bang!
Whether you are on the mainland or the island, you could be just a few weeks away from sipping a Mai Tai on the beach in Hawaii.
And for less than a $350 roundtrip, you can make this happen.
While flights out of Victoria include one stop in Vancouver each way, those that fly out to YVR will have a non-stop flight to paradise.
While no COVID-19 testing is required, folks 18 and older still need proof of vaccination to enter the US.
Here is a breakdown of the cheap flight options according to YVR Deals:
- Vancouver to Honolulu, Oahu: $310 roundtrip with WestJet and Air Canada available in January.
- Vancouver to Kahului, Maui: $346 roundtrip with WestJet available from December to March.
- Vancouver to Lihue, Kauai: $329 roundtrip with WestJet available in January and March.
- Vancouver to Kona, The Big Island: $341 roundtrip with WestJet available from January to February.
- Victoria to Kahului, Maui: $315 roundtrip with Air Canada available from January to February.
- Victoria to Lihue, Kauai: $348 roundtrip with WestJet available in January.
- Victoria to Kona, The Big Island: $334 roundtrip with WestJet available from January to February.
How to book the flight:
- Go to Google Flights, Skyscanner, or Kayak
- Put in your departure city and preferred destination.
- Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations.