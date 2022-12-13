This is your sign to start the new year with a bang!

Whether you are on the mainland or the island, you could be just a few weeks away from sipping a Mai Tai on the beach in Hawaii.

And for less than a $350 roundtrip, you can make this happen.

While flights out of Victoria include one stop in Vancouver each way, those that fly out to YVR will have a non-stop flight to paradise.

While no COVID-19 testing is required, folks 18 and older still need proof of vaccination to enter the US.

Here is a breakdown of the cheap flight options according to YVR Deals:

Vancouver to Honolulu, Oahu: $310 roundtrip with WestJet and Air Canada available in January.

Vancouver to Kahului, Maui: $346 roundtrip with WestJet available from December to March.

Vancouver to Lihue, Kauai: $329 roundtrip with WestJet available in January and March.

Vancouver to Kona, The Big Island: $341 roundtrip with WestJet available from January to February.

Victoria to Kahului, Maui: $315 roundtrip with Air Canada available from January to February.

Victoria to Lihue, Kauai: $348 roundtrip with WestJet available in January.

Victoria to Kona, The Big Island: $334 roundtrip with WestJet available from January to February.

How to book the flight: