Havn: Floating spa destination on barge in Victoria Inner Harbour to open in June

Construction progress on the HAVN spa facility on the barge, as of April 2023. (@themackenzielife/HAVN)

The retrofit of a World War II-era barge into a permanent luxury spa destination in Victoria Inner Harbour is quickly progressing and an opening date has now been announced.

Victoria City Council approved the floating HAVN attraction this past January, which will offer a Nordic-style spa experience year-round.

The 144-ft-long barge has now been towed to its final location at the existing pier at Ship Point near the intersection of Government Street and Wharf Street — just west of the Fairmont Empress Hotel and north of the BC Legislature.

The operator announced on Tuesday it is now scheduled to officially open on June 1, 2023.

“Havn is a floating park on the edge of Victoria’s inner harbour. Lush green spaces, cold pools, hot tubs, and hand-built saunas bring us together for a vibrant self-care experience,” reads the updated website.

Over a 5,000 sq ft floor area, it will feature three saunas, two cold pools, two hot tubs, two outdoor showers, a relaxation cabin, an exfoliation shower, a garden patio, and universal change rooms.

The facility will use 90% reused and recycled materials, including cedar for the saunas from locally salvaged ocean logs — ensuring no old-growth trees are cut for Havn.

Rates for Havn will start at $75.00 for a time-limited, three-hour pass, providing full access to all pools and spaces.

Frequent visitors can also consider buying a five-visit punchcard for $350.00 or a 10-visit punchcard for $650.00.

