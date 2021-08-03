Hasan Minhaj coming to Vancouver this fall as part of massive tour

Hasan Minhaj, probably best known for the hit Netflix show Patriot Act, is making several stops along the West Coast as part of a major North American tour.

The American comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and TV host is an award-winning entertainer, having won two Peabody Awards and two Webby awards. He rose to fame thanks to his work on The Daily Show.

The tour is being touted as a one-man show called The King’s Jester.

“Minhaj returns to his storytelling roots four years after the global success of his Netflix comedy special Homecoming King, which garnered rave reviews and won a 2018 Peabody Award,” reads the tour announcement.

The Emmy Award-winning Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj debuted in 2018 and was met with critical acclaim.

Minhaj received recognition on a greater level in 2019, making the list of Time’s 100 most influential people.

The tour kicks off on the East Coast in Miami this September, before Minhaj makes his way over to the West Coast in October with two stops in Los Angeles. The second LA show has already been sold out, as have most shows across most of America.

His first and only Canadian stop on this tour is when he makes his way to Vancouver on November 14 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Drumroll please! We read the comments. The people have spoken. We’ve added 29 new cities, and tickets are officially LIVE! Pre-Sale code: KINGS. Once the ⏰ hits 10AM local, grab ‘em before the scalpers do. See you soon! https://t.co/DItTkoDhzS pic.twitter.com/XzeYQoPO15 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 3, 2021

Tickets are now on sale using the presale code KINGS.