Vancouver's largest Oktoberfest party, Harvest Haus, returns this fall

Vancouver’s largest and liveliest Oktoberfest party returns this fall and we’re so excited to raise our steins!

The 7th annual Harvest Haus is taking over the PNE Agrodome from October 8 to 10 for a weekend of delicious food, great live entertainment, and of course BEER.

Over 20 international and local brewers and vintners will be onsite for the celebration. Start with your traditional Oktoberfest favourite biers before trying locally crafted seasonals in a European style. Wine and spirits lovers will also have plenty to choose from at Harvest Haus including the new Winegarten area.

Make sure to bring your appetite as there will be a variety of traditional German fare as well as contemporary takes on Barvarian classics to enjoy. Fresh pretzels, fine chocolate, roast chicken, and epic bratwurst sausages – our moths are already watering.

You’ll need the beer and the brats to keep your energy up for dancing during your visit to Harvest Haus. There will be exciting live entertainment throughout the weekend, ranging from the traditional oompah bands to DJ remixes of classic sing-a-long anthems to flashmob conga lines and more.

There are four different sitting times to visit Harvest Haus this fall – each to be hosted by the entertaining Burgermeister character, as he leads guests on a fun-filled and lighthearted stein session to celebrate the harvest. Be sure to arrive early for the infamous keg-tapping ceremony.

The Halle opening celebrations are set for Friday, October 8, which will kick off the party Barvarian-style while honouring the true traditions of the Harvest.

The Saturday Matinee on October 9 will showcase The Stein Games, an exciting beer sports competition including the uber-popular Stein Pong. Cheer on participants while enjoying the atmosphere with friends.

Saturday evening is described as the Halle’s preeminent evening of celebration. Put on your best dancing boots because the band is ready to party all night long.

This is one Oktoberfest party you don’t want to miss!

When: October 8 to 9, 2021

Time: 6 to 11:30 pm (Friday), 11:30 to 4:30 pm and 6 to 11:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: The PNE Forum – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Staring at $25 – table reservations and Kapitan applications available here. Tickets on sale to the general public on August 31 at 10 am

