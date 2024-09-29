Have the perfect pet-friendly getaway in the Harrison River Valley

With the temperature starting to drop and more cloudy weather moving in, you might be thinking of a cozy weekend getaway. And we have just the place.

Less than two hours outside of Vancouver, the Harrison River Valley is an idyllic location for a quick jaunt out of the city.

While the area is very popular in the summer months, the quieter, and cooler, autumn months are also a great time for a visit.

Where to stay

Sandpiper Resort is home to Rowena’s Inn on the River, Sandpiper Golf Course, and the River’s Edge Clubhouse.

There are different levels and sizes of cabins and rooms so you can find something that fits your party and your budget.

While there is a golf course, clubhouse and trails to explore, the cabins are perfect for cozying up in front of the fire or enjoying a glass of wine on your private patio. The cabins are updated yet rustic and have large living areas and kitchens, gas or wood-burning fireplaces, and media streaming and cable packages.

What to do

While you could easily spend an entire weekend exploring and eating at Sandpiper Resort, if you are looking to venture into town, there are lots of pup-friendly places to go.

You can get a closer look and explore artifacts, history, witness accounts, science, lore, and myths surrounding the Sasquatch. The word Sasquatch is thought to be a mispronunciation of the local Sts’Ailes First Nations word ‘Sasq’ets’, meaning ‘hairy man’ — the more you know, right?

Walk around Harrison Lake

Get out and stretch your legs with a walk around Harrison Lake — which is actually much longer than it appears. It’s 60 kilometres long and covers over 200 square kilometres.

While we know it as a freshwater lake, thousands of years ago it was not a lake but, rather, an arm of the sea. It varies in depth from just a few feet to a maximum depth of 279 meters.

Check out the eagles

During the cooler months, Harrison Mills is home to a large concentration of eagles and at Sandpiper, you can explore the Eagle Walking Trail, while taking in the old-growth forest and rushing creeks. There’s even an eagle-viewing gazebo.

Take a hike

There are countless trails to explore during your visit. If you’re looking for a more leisurely trail, you can check out the Cheam Wetlands, but there are also some more challenging routes hikes like Bear Mountain and Slollicum Peak.

Where to eat

If you’ve built up an appetite during your walk, there are so many tasty spots around the outskirts of Harrison Lake to grab a bit and something sweet.

Muddy Waters Cafe offers outdoor, covered seating, or you can pick up a meal to go. The cafe has been family-owned and operated since the early ’90s and serves farm-fresh products sourced from the local area.

Right next door, you’ll find Rocky Mountain Chocolate, which is owned by a couple who decided to get into a sweet business after years in more corporate fields.

Back at Sandpiper, The River’s Edge Clubhouse is the perfect dinner spot. They have some classic comfort food — one of our favourites was the mushroom schnitzel.

If you’re looking for some other ideas, possibly without your pup, check out more things to do in Harrison Hot Springs here.

The author of this piece was partially hosted by Tourism Harrison and Sandpiper Resort.