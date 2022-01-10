12 guilt-free, low-calorie drinks that don’t skip out on flavour

Now that the rush of the holiday season has passed, we’re settling into the new year and reviewing the resolutions we’ve made for the months ahead.

If you’re like us, chances are you made the most of holiday snacking and treats on repeat in between delicious meals with your favourite people, not to mention a lot of cozy lounging while catching up on the shows of the moment.

As we work towards our fitness and creative meal planning goals for this year, we’re looking at bevvies that are low in calories and maximize taste at the same time. To show you some of the options we’ve found, we teamed up with BCLIQUOR.

Whether you’re a wine connoisseur, a craft brew buff, or someone who prefers a refresher (either pre-made or from scratch), there’s something low-cal to match your preferences.

Wine:

For those who appreciate a balanced Sauvignon Blanc, this palate-friendly wine is a great option. Full of guava, citrus, and passion fruit flavours, it’s lifted by a crisp acidity that makes it an ideal pairing for fresh seafood and veggie dishes. It’s also lighter in style with 90 calories per glass and 7% ABV.

Looking for a Pinot Noir that contains zero grams of sugar per serving and pairs well with everything from charcuterie to grilled salmon and roasted root vegetables? This soft, medium-bodied option is worth a try, with hints of spice and notes of berries and dark cherries carrying through on each sip. It contains 13% ABV and is filled with flavour.

Bursting with vibrant flavours of melon, lemon, and peach, complemented by vanilla and creamy undertones, this lower-in-calorie Chardonnay is lighter-in-alcohol, too, with 9.7% ABV. Its silky smoothness, full-body, and refreshingly clean finish make this option a wonderful pairing with roasted chicken, mushroom risotto, or cobb salad.

Spirits:

If you’re a fan of light vodka-based drinks rather than heavier spirit mixers, Ketel One Botanical could be a good addition to your bar cart. Distilled with botanicals and infused with natural fruit essences, it has zero carbs, 30% ABV, and no sugar, artificial flavours, or artificial sweeteners. Each serving contains 73 calories, and you can pair it with soda water.

Could you imagine Baileys without its creaminess? We didn’t think so. This lighter option lets you enjoy Baileys with 40% less sugar and 40% fewer calories. You can still expect Irish cream and rich vanilla flavours in an indulgent, creamy, and guilt-free version of this classic drink.

If you’re new to pisco, it’s a Chilean national spirit produced from aromatic muscat grapes — it’s quite similar to vodka and tequila. This option is a light version of the classic pisco sour cocktail, and to prepare it, all you have to do is let it chill, pour it, and taste the flavours with each sip. Unlike other cocktails, it’s not overly sweet and contains 12% ABV.

Refreshment beverages:

Not into wine or spirits? There are ample options for low-calorie refreshers, like this pack by The Strait & Narrow. Each drink is handcrafted by Victoria Distillers and features a gin distilled with unique local botanicals. Flavours include Lemon Lavender, Pear Rhubarb, Peach Elderflower, and Grapefruit Rosemary — each of which is gluten-free, contains just 110 calories, and has four grams of sugar.

Anyone who has yet to try White Claw can get a taste of the hard seltzer’s top flavours in this variety pack. Featuring 12 cans total of Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, and Tangerine, with only 100 calories and one gram of carbs per can, the pack offers plenty of refreshing choices. White Claw is made with just seltzer water, a gluten-free spirit base, and a hint of natural fruit flavour, making it incredibly light.

Have you tasted Remix Vodka Soda yet? This refreshment beverage by Vancouver’s Red Truck Beer Company is available in delicious flavours, including Guava Lime, Blackberry Hibiscus, Peach Nectarine, and Wild Cherry Citrus. In terms of lightness, each can has less than one gram of sugar and just 100 calories.

Beer:

Whether you’re a craft beer lover or interested in trying something new, BC’s first low-calorie and low-carb craft beer — PrimeTime — is a solid option. Brewed locally on the North Shore, this 5% ABV brew packs only 110 calories and 1.5 grams of carbs per can. It’s a light-bodied lager with a pleasant hoppy taste.

Another light craft beer to have on your radar is Sleeman Breweries’ Clear 2.0. This lager has notes of citrus, sweet malt, and delicate hops that follow through to a crisp, clean finish. Notice the soft citrus aromas of this 4% ABV beer that clocks in at just 80 calories and two grams of carbs per can.

The final low-calorie drink on our list has to be the light American lager Michelob Ultra, brewed with two-row Munich malts and European select hops for an undeniably crisp and refreshing taste. Boasting aromas of light citrus and malt, it contains just 2.6 grams of carbs and 90 calories per can.

As always, please remember to enjoy drinks responsibly.