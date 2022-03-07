The days are getting longer, the weather is getting warmer, and we’re on the hunt for idyllic post-work and weekend activities for the spring.

And what better way to spend the upcoming crisp spring days and nights than on The Peak of Vancouver? Grouse Mountain is now offering their legendary Y2Play Pass — which covers the rest of this season and all of next winter’s skiing and riding — while quantities last.

Grouse Mountain is the perfect place to play, offering mesmerizing views of all of Vancouver and night skiing seven days a week. And with the Y2Play Pass, not only do you get access to the mountain’s best perks, you also get the best pricing — with additional benefits.

If you’re eager to hit the slopes, you’re in luck. With this pass, you’ll receive immediate access to the mountain for the remainder of the current season and all of next season (2022/2023).

The pass also includes access to more relaxed snow-dusted excursions, such as the skating pond, Light Walk, snowshoe trails, and the annual Peak of Christmas celebration. And since Grouse Mountain is the only North Shore mountain that’s accessible by transit, there’s nothing holding anyone back from all the fun to be had up in the clouds.

This year’s Y2Play Pass comes with bonus perks and discounts, such as two free lift tickets at Grouse Mountain’s sister resort, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, and 50% off any additional days. This deal also comes with 40% off standard rates at The Sutton Place Hotel Revelstoke and the Sandman Hotel Revelstoke.

With the purchase of a pass, you’ll also receive a credit for a transferable lift ticket to bring a friend up the mountain with you, so you can show your buddies why you’re always too busy for Monday Bachelor nights or post-work beers (trust us, the views beat both).

On top of these incentivizing additions, Y2Play also gives passholders exclusive discounts on food and beverage, 50% off an Annual Locals Pass for year-round access to the mountain, 20% off at the Grouse Mountain Starbucks, 20% off regular-priced retail purchases, and first access to Snow School and Summer Camp registrations. Basically, you become a Grouse Mountain VIP.

From now until March 15, Y2Play Passes are at the guaranteed lowest price of the year. Passes are available while quantities last, and families save 10% on purchases.

Ready to get skiing and riding? Head to y2play.ca to purchase your Y2Play Pass.