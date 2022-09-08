Persistence is key, as a group of friends learned after winning big in the lottery.

For 15 years, 18 friends from across the GTA have been playing the lottery together. After buying a Lottario ticket for $1, group leader Lee Donald said that he checked the ticket the day after the March 12 draw.

“I checked our ticket the day after the draw using the OLG App,” said the Markham resident. “I thought something was wrong with my phone – I was so shocked!

It turns out that his phone was actually working just fine — they had just won $2,762,848.20. And split between the 18 friends, each of them get to take home $153,491.56.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Donald said that his friends already know what they plan to do with their winnings.

“Some are investing their portion of the win while others plan to pay bills,” he said.

In addition to Donald, members include Arudchelvan Arampamoorthy (Scarborough), Carlton Morris (Scarborough), Dervin Vassell (Oshawa), Felix Iyoha (Toronto), Garfield Lowe (North York), Ibraham Baiyat (Scarborough), Joseph Pereira (Toronto), Joseph Rasaiya (Scarborough), Kanalingam Shanmugam (Scarborough), Kurtis Charles (Scarborough), Mitra Bissoon (Scarborough), Mohammad Damra (Scarborough), Ndukate Ntete (Oshawa), Raphael George (Pickering), Scott McConnell (Oshawa), Shahram Dehghanpoor (Pickering), and Winston Jennings of (Ajax).

The group’s winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Major Mackenzie Drive in Markham.