NewsLottery

18 friends who've played the lottery for 15 years win multimillion-dollar prize

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Sep 8 2022, 10:18 pm
18 friends who've played the lottery for 15 years win multimillion-dollar prize
olg.ca | OLG

Persistence is key, as a group of friends learned after winning big in the lottery.

For 15 years, 18 friends from across the GTA have been playing the lottery together. After buying a Lottario ticket for $1, group leader Lee Donald said that he checked the ticket the day after the March 12 draw.

“I checked our ticket the day after the draw using the OLG App,” said the Markham resident. “I thought something was wrong with my phone – I was so shocked!

It turns out that his phone was actually working just fine — they had just won $2,762,848.20. And split between the 18 friends, each of them get to take home $153,491.56.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Donald said that his friends already know what they plan to do with their winnings.

“Some are investing their portion of the win while others plan to pay bills,” he said.

Group member, Scott McConnell represented the group /OLG

In addition to Donald, members include Arudchelvan Arampamoorthy (Scarborough), Carlton Morris (Scarborough), Dervin Vassell (Oshawa), Felix Iyoha (Toronto), Garfield Lowe (North York), Ibraham Baiyat (Scarborough), Joseph Pereira (Toronto), Joseph Rasaiya (Scarborough), Kanalingam Shanmugam (Scarborough), Kurtis Charles (Scarborough), Mitra Bissoon (Scarborough), Mohammad Damra (Scarborough), Ndukate Ntete (Oshawa), Raphael George (Pickering), Scott McConnell (Oshawa), Shahram Dehghanpoor (Pickering), and Winston Jennings of (Ajax).

The group’s winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Major Mackenzie Drive in Markham.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Lottery
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.