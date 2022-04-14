Groundswell puts team members growth and flexibility first as one of Canada's top employers

For the third consecutive year, Groundswell Cloud Solutions has been named one of Canada’s Top Small and Medium Employers (2022) by organizers of the annual Canada’s Top 100 Employers competition. In 2021, Groundswell continued to innovate ways for Groundswellers (as staff call each other) to stay connected to each other while giving back to our communities.

Brian Wiebe, who founded the company in 2012, shares that Groundswell has always aspired to “serve as role models in our industry. As a purpose-driven company, it is our responsibility to do what we can to elevate our community.” With this purpose firmly in mind while the team worked remotely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Groundswell has continued to evolve how it supports its collaborative team of talented individuals with an energetic culture that values work-life integration.

With a culture that has always strongly encouraged employee growth and internal advancement, in the most recent year Groundswell launched two major internal initiatives to elevate Groundswellers even more. Camp ProSurf Training introduces new recruits to the company’s agile and consultative approach to innovative client solutions during an intense and inspiring five weeks of training. Meanwhile, for all team members, Groundswell’s Making Waves training series introduces and expands on key skills for the team to elevate on a regular and ongoing basis.

Also in 2021, Groundswell fully committed to the hybrid working model, with flexibility for Groundswellers to work from home or at the company’s downtown Vancouver office. This comes along with a generous allowance to tailor each team member’s remote workspace to their personal needs. Even while working flexibly and remotely, Groundswellers stay connected outside of work. Groundswell’s employee-led events team plans virtual, hybrid, and in-person events and Groundswell’s staff-driven impact team organizes Groundswell for Good events — for fun and philanthropy throughout the year.

This increased focus on team professional and personal development comes at a time when Groundswell is aggressively expanding its headcount in both Vancouver and Toronto. There has never been a better time to join Groundswell, and feedback from the team reflects this. As 2021 recruit Nirajan Manandhar, salesforce developer, recently shared, “At Groundswell, you are always doing something new and exciting [and] the people that you work with feel the same way. They are passionate about what they do, they want to get out there and try new things, and it rubs off on you.”

Now in its ninth year, Canada’s Top Small and Medium Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that offer the nation’s best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies. Groundswell was previously named as part of the 2020 and 2021 lists. With more than 1,000 applicants each year, Groundswell is honoured to have been recognized for the third time and is excited to have earned this honour through its industry-leading, employee-driven, and supporting initiatives.

Founded in 2012 by a long-time veteran of Salesforce.com, Groundswell Cloud Solutions’ culture is shaped by passion-driven innovation, teamwork, and a relentless pursuit of quality. Recently, Groundswell was acquired by GyanSys, a US-based innovator in digital and process transformation. This empowers Groundswell to make a bigger impact and increase our expertise worldwide, with more resources, and minds to support our team globally.

For Groundswell’s (many) current hiring opportunities and for further information regarding Groundswell, please visit gscloudsolutions.com.