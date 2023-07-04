Your one-time grocery rebate payment might be delayed — here's why

Millions of Canadians are expecting to receive their grocery rebate payments on Wednesday, July 5. However, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says some issues might cause delays in payments.

Canada’s one-time grocery rebate program was launched to help people struggling to make ends meet as food prices soar. It was introduced by the Liberals in the 2023 fiscal budget.

“The Grocery Rebate will be double the amount of your GST/HST credit payment from January 2023,” reads the Government of Canada site. “The amount is calculated based on your family situation in January 2023 and your 2021 adjusted family net income.”

Eligibility varies according to your situation. If you’re single, you could receive a maximum payment of up to:

$234 (no children)

$387 (with one child)

$467 (with two children)

$548 (with three children)

$628 (with four children)

If you’re married or have a common-law partner, you could receive up to:

$306 (no children)

$387 (with one child)

$467 (with two children)

$548 (with three children)

$628 (with four children)

Seniors will get up to $225 extra on average.

On Tuesday, the CRA tweeted that the next grocery rebate and GST/HST credits will be issued tomorrow, but there are two hurdles that could prevent you from getting your money on time.

The next Grocery Rebate and GST/HST credit will be issued tomorrow, July 5th! Looking for info on how much to expect, or when future payments will arrive? Get it here: https://t.co/dUTjnxAxum #CdnTax pic.twitter.com/kdd3Ex6M47 — Canada Revenue Agency (@CanRevAgency) July 4, 2023