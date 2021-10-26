Greyhound bus service between Canada and the US returning next month

After shutting down more than a year and a half ago, Greyhound bus service between Canada and the US is finally making its comeback in just a matter of weeks.

Starting November 8, riders will once again be able to travel across the border on one of Greyhound’s coach buses, as long as they are fully vaccinated and masked. That is the same day that the US-Canada border is opening to all non-essential travel, so Greyhound is ready to begin transporting customers as soon as possible.

Riders can catch a Greyhound bus from Toronto, Vancouver, or Montreal. Toronto will have three trips a day (11:45 am, 1:30 pm, and 9 pm) into Buffalo with connections available to Syracuse and New York City, among other destinations.

Buses will depart from Vancouver twice a day (at 6:25 am and 8:25 pm) heading into Washington and going down to Seattle. Montreal will have two departures every day (7 am and 11:45 pm) heading into New York with stops in Plattsburgh, Albany, and New York City, plus one additional departure at 7 am heading to Boston, with stops along the way in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Bookings are already open on Greyhound’s website for all of these routes.

US border restrictions do not require anyone travelling by land to have a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country, but travellers will need one to get back into Canada.