Gretzky shares thoughts on Oilers problems and blames goaltending

It’s no secret that goaltending has been a major problem for the Edmonton Oilers, but it hits differently when Wayne Gretzky calls it out.

Speaking on TNT’s NHL panel, the Great One gave his thoughts on what has been ailing the Oilers. He understood why the team fired head coach Jay Woodcroft, and he didn’t exactly hold back on the play of their goalies either.

“Nobody likes to see anybody lose their job, right? We’re not made that way, we want people to be successful,” Gretzky said of the Woodcroft firing.

“But it’s a good ownership group there, and it’s a great fan base. They want success. They want results. And they weren’t getting the results. So you got to make a decision. I can’t move 20 players. So what are we gonna do? So the next closest thing to do is fire the coach.”

Gretzky’s thoughts on the play of Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell were even more interesting. Skinner has a .876 save percentage in nine starts. Campbell, who is now in the AHL, isn’t much better at .873.

“I know it’s a team game, but if you don’t get goaltending, you’re not going to ever win,” Gretzky said bluntly. “They just have not been getting NHL caliber goaltending.”

Gretzky did acknowledge that the Oilers’ play in front of their goalies haven’t helped matters, but didn’t shy away from the fact that the men between the pipes have sunk the team.

“You’re looking for that goaltender to make that big save, and that turns the team around. There’s no question they need to get tighter defensively as a group, but… they gotta play in the offensive zone.”

It wasn’t all doom and gloom from Wayne though.

“If their goaltenders can turn it around, they got a great hockey club,” Gretzky said, before pointing out the that the Oilers are a fast and physical team loaded with star players.

The Oilers are already eight points back of a playoff spot, but they do have 68 games to go. And Gretzky believes they can turn it around.

“They can win 44 games down the stretch here, but it’s going to take a lot of work and they’re going to have to get better goaltending, no question.”