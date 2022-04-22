These de-stressing events are good-for-the-soul and totally free

If the past two and a bit years have shown us anything, it’s the importance of finding ways to manage stress. And what makes those much-needed, good-for-the-soul activities even better for you? When they’re easy on your wallet, too.

As much as we all love summer, given it’s the perfect time to get out and do more things can also make it a more costly season. That’s why we’re suggesting these free, self-care-focused activities happening this summer in the heart of the city that will leave you feeling nourished and at peace.

Foreseeing a stressful day at the office? Professional yogi Regina Zhen will be hosting flow sessions every Thursday after work from April to June — helping to wash away the week and ensure a truly restful couple of days off. The class takes place in a calm, stained glass-lit area that provides the soothing setting necessary for you to find your quiet centre.

Zhen is a Vancouver-based yoga instructor and mental health advocate who specializes in trauma-informed practices. Her post-work Hatha class is designed simply to bring stress away from one’s life — so whatever you’re struggling with, there’s a way to flow it out.

“Students can expect a slower, beginner-friendly class that offers space for calm and rest,” says Zhen.

When: Every Thursday starting April 21 until June 30

Time: 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Where: St Andrew’s Wesley United Church, on the corner of Nelson and Burrard Street, Vancouver

Price: Free but donations are welcome; either drop in or register here to secure your spot

What better way is there to take a break from your busy life than by getting a bit messy, having a lot of fun, and creating something you can take home with you? Ilena Lee, a ceramic artist, teacher, technician, theatre artist, and writer from Alaska is offering playful and engaging community pottery classes from now until June.

This series, Wild Clay, is a four-week class that dives into how to make pottery out of — you guessed it — wild clay and how to heat your work of art in the most ancient way — in an actual fire. Students will do everything from gathering and processing their own clay to firing their finished, dried pots in a wood-burning fire.

“Whether I am making plays, poetry, or pottery I am making art that is simple and accessible. As we explore clay from the local area, we will make vessels that help us understand our sense of place,” says Lee.

When: May 4, 11, 18, and 28

Time: 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Where: St Andrew’s Wesley United Church, on the corner of Nelson and Burrard Street, Vancouver

Price: Free but donations are welcome; register here to secure your spot

