Golden Knights snap Canadiens playoff win streak with Game 1 victory

The Montreal Canadiens’ playoff winning streak came to an end at seven games with a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup semi-final series on Monday.

Despite the loss, Canadiens fans did get a memorable moment in Cole Caufield’s first career Stanley Cup Playoff goal.

Caufield’s family was in the building for the milestone, too.

The Caufield family 🥺pic.twitter.com/DkPd8LwtyW — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) June 15, 2021

Carey Price also made a few highlight-reel saves.

Strong save, stronger wink pic.twitter.com/Bj3SHuXvuJ — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) June 15, 2021

First Carey Price robs Mark Stone. Now he's robbing Marchessault pic.twitter.com/XApZ8Se9BE — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) June 15, 2021

Playing in his second playoff game with Jeff Petry unavailable again, Alex Romanov also made his presence felt in the first period with a big hit on Alex Pietrangelo.

Great open-ice hit by Romanov on Pietrangelo pic.twitter.com/Fkx5loyLiv — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) June 15, 2021

Otherwise, it wasn’t a great night for the Canadiens. Despite a strong start, they allowed the game’s first goal for the first time since Game 4 of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Shea Theodore’s opening goal for Vegas also snapped a streak of 447:08 without trailing in a game for Montreal.

Early in the second period, Alec Martinez extended the Golden Knights’ lead to 2-0.

After Caufield’s goal got Montreal back within one, a Mattias Janmark deflection restored the two-goal lead for Vegas just 53 seconds later.

In the third period, Nick Holden scored the third goal by a Golden Knights defencemen on the night to make it a 4-1 game.

This was the first Game 1 the Habs have lost in these playoffs, as well as the first Game 1 the Golden Knights have won. The win extended the Knights’ winning streak to five games.

Game 2 goes in Las Vegas on Wednesday at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.