Golden Knights snap Canadiens playoff win streak with Game 1 victory
The Montreal Canadiens’ playoff winning streak came to an end at seven games with a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup semi-final series on Monday.
Despite the loss, Canadiens fans did get a memorable moment in Cole Caufield’s first career Stanley Cup Playoff goal.
Goal Caufield strikes again. 🚨 #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/ryodg3WFAN
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 15, 2021
Caufield’s family was in the building for the milestone, too.
The Caufield family 🥺pic.twitter.com/DkPd8LwtyW
— Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) June 15, 2021
Carey Price also made a few highlight-reel saves.
Strong save, stronger wink pic.twitter.com/Bj3SHuXvuJ
— Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) June 15, 2021
First Carey Price robs Mark Stone. Now he's robbing Marchessault pic.twitter.com/XApZ8Se9BE
— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) June 15, 2021
Playing in his second playoff game with Jeff Petry unavailable again, Alex Romanov also made his presence felt in the first period with a big hit on Alex Pietrangelo.
Great open-ice hit by Romanov on Pietrangelo pic.twitter.com/Fkx5loyLiv
— Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) June 15, 2021
Otherwise, it wasn’t a great night for the Canadiens. Despite a strong start, they allowed the game’s first goal for the first time since Game 4 of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
It's KNIGHT time. 😎 #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/l6y20wQGtT
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 15, 2021
Shea Theodore’s opening goal for Vegas also snapped a streak of 447:08 without trailing in a game for Montreal.
Early in the second period, Alec Martinez extended the Golden Knights’ lead to 2-0.
Marty Party 🎉 #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/zmkGLjG4ou
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 15, 2021
After Caufield’s goal got Montreal back within one, a Mattias Janmark deflection restored the two-goal lead for Vegas just 53 seconds later.
Some might call this a ~lucky~ bounce. 😏 #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/ea2i0l1aHB
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 15, 2021
In the third period, Nick Holden scored the third goal by a Golden Knights defencemen on the night to make it a 4-1 game.
Nick Playoff Holden 🔥 #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/1Oz2pgAzpm
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 15, 2021
This was the first Game 1 the Habs have lost in these playoffs, as well as the first Game 1 the Golden Knights have won. The win extended the Knights’ winning streak to five games.
Game 2 goes in Las Vegas on Wednesday at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.