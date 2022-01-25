The “Freedom Convoy 2022” GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $4.2 million in the 11 days since it was created.

The fundraiser says “the time for political overreach is over” and claims the Canadian government is “implementing rules and mandates that are destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries, and livelihoods.”

The campaign, which has over 56,000 worldwide donors, says it is “taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people.”

The fundraiser, which has a $5 million goal, says it will use the money raised to disperse it with its truckers. Funds will be spent to cover the cost of fuel and will be used to assist with food and shelter if needed.

In an email with Daily Hive, GoFundMe says it is working “directly with the organizer to gather information about how funds are being distributed,” which is part of the platform’s standard process to ensure the “protection of all donors.”

GoFundMe says it requires that all fundraisers are “transparent about the flow of funds” and that campaigns have a “clear plan for how those funds will be spent.” In this case, funds are being “safely held” until the organizer is able to provide proper documentation about how the funds will be properly distributed.

Truckers from across Canada began their journey early this week with sights set on creating a massive convoy to raise awareness and end the mandates related to the pandemic. Truckers and Canadians are scheduled to demonstrate in front of Parliament on January 28.

The hashtags#FreedomConvo2022 and #TruckersForFreedom have been trending across Twitter all week.

We got ourselves a convoy.

And we are not leaving till we win.

All mandates must end immediately.

Full freedom restored.

As of January 15, all cross-border truck drivers must be fully vaccinated. Canadian truck drivers need to meet pre-entry, testing, and quarantine requirements, while foreign national truck drivers who are not fully vaccinated will be directed back to the US.

According to organizers, “small businesses and homes are being destroyed, people are being mistreated and denied fundamental necessities to survive.” The GoFundMe campaign continues to say, “it’s our duty as Canadians to put an end to this mandates [sic].”

As of Tuesday morning, $4,288,800 has been raised for the “Freedom Convoy 2022.”

“It’s a small price to pay for our freedoms,” continues the campaign. “We thank you all for your Donations and know that you are helping reshape this once beautiful country back to the way it was.”

We are continuing to work directly with the organizer to gather information about how funds are being distributed, this is part of our standard process to ensure the protection of all donors.

Once a withdrawal plan is provided by the organizer, our team is on standby to safely and quickly deliver the funds.

Our goal is to protect the generosity of donors and ensure that every dollar donated on our platform reaches the right place. We require that fundraisers be transparent about the flow of funds and have a clear plan for how those funds will be spent. In this case, we are in touch with the organizer to verify that information. Funds will be safely held until the organizer is able to provide the documentation to our team about how funds will be properly distributed.

A Twitter account who’s an advocate of the “Freedom Convoy” initiative says the movement is the eighth most successful GoFundMe campaign in the crowdfunding platform’s history.

Daily Hive is awaiting confirmation from GoFundMe on the website’s most successful fundraisers and where the “Freedom Convoy” currently ranks.