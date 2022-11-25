Here are 10 local shops with the most unique gifts this holiday season

Let’s face it, holiday shopping can be stressful. But imagine if there was a way to find unique and meaningful gifts for your loved ones close to home and complete your Christmas list in one day.

Shop This City (STC) is an innovative app that allows you to discover the best brands and stores Vancouver has to offer, hence the name, and it’s here to make that dream a reality.

Whether you’re looking for one-of-a-kind items, vintage gems, or typically hard-to-find products, the app’s discovery tool makes the whole shopping experience more enjoyable, all while allowing you to support small local businesses. Users can browse through an up-to-date display of a business’s available inventory and styles, so you can find that perfect, unique gift in a breeze!

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up ten of the best STC partners and shops to check out this season for all your holiday gifting, and maybe even something fun for yourself to wear during this celebratory time of year.

Collective Will is a treasure chest for pre-loved clothing and accessories where you’ll find a curated selection of secondhand, one-of-a-kind items, making for some super special gifts for any vintage fan.

You’ll also find fragrances, nail polishes, scented candles, and even original street photography prints by fashion photographer Sabrina Fenster, ideal for the art or fashion lover in your life.

If your loved one has a special night out coming up, why not treat them to incredibly soft and silky creations from Rêver La Nuit? Here, you’ll find versatile designs and timeless essential basics, from silk slip dresses to elegant everyday jewelry. It also offers cozy sweatsuits and night-in options, which are ideal for anyone who loves to relax in style.

Looking for something totally unique? Rêver La Nuit also has a tree-planting program in partnership with One Tree Planted. With every purchase of a loungewear set from their sustainable Cozy Cloud Collection, the brand will plant one tree, so you can impress your loved one while doing something good for the planet too.

With a wide selection of high-end items, a gift from Rebecca Bree is great for any friend or family member who loves to rock a statement piece. We’re talking about impressing someone close to you with that pair of jeans or those heels.

The majority of the items in this store are versatile, stylish, and long-lasting staples. Plus, there are also some killer stocking fillers such as coffee table books and scented room mists.

Got a fitness lover in your life? DAUB, a female-led company, creates women’s clothing with the goal of encouraging movement and healthy living. So, if you know that special someone has set some fitness goals for the new year, why not treat them to a beautiful activewear set to keep them inspired?

This brand is well-known for its hand-dyed leggings, tanks, and underwear, as well as its incredible collection of soft wardrobe basics.

Much & Little is a shop full of fun knickknacks, including ethical and handmade clothing from both local and hard-to-find designers, homeware and living bits, and various beauty products. There are even some cool educational books that introduce kids to a range of inclusive societal teachings.

The brand also carries one of the widest ranges of Baggu products in Vancouver, with tons of stylish and trendy designs to choose from.

If you’re considering treating your loved one to something a little more upscale and boutique this year, look no further than Boboli. Established in 1985, this store carries an exquisite collection of women’s clothing from a range of local and international designers.

Discover jewelry from New York brand Foundrae, timeless leather goods from Valentino and Valextra, and contemporary styles from cutting-edge brands like Toteme, Extreme Cashmere, and Khrisjoy.

You’ll also find some gorgeous accessories, chic bags, and luxury shoes here, along with sleek slogan notebooks and diaries.

At Gatley, you’ll find tons of eccentric products from local brands — like candles, sweet treats, and body scrubs. Plus, a lot of these products are small-batched, making them hard to find and super unique to receive.

Be sure to check out the popular sherpa purses, which are all handmade by a local designer right here in Vancouver.

This is the spot to get a pair of killer statement shoes. Lords boasts an impressive collective of footwear, truly offering something for everyone. You’ll also find some very quirky items here — from colourful graphic socks, to puppy and kitten printed slippers.

The store also sells a variety of festive accessories for holiday gatherings, so you might even pick up a few things for yourself, too!

For clothing from international and local designers, be sure to check out this Latinx, woman-owned store.

Limited quantities of each style are available to reduce a “cut and paste” fashion culture, with a curated collection focused on classic silhouettes with modern touches, they’re pieces that can be kept in your closet for years.

Siista also carries a range of quirky apothecary and lifestyle products, such as Tarot cards and pop art journals, as well as some beautifully unique hair accessories, like crochet bandanas and mini hair claws.

If you’re on TikTok, you may be familiar with Monhnny, a local athleisure wear brand known for their iconic viral videos showcasing body-hugging designs. If you’re on the hunt for quality, sustainable gifts that will last years, not weeks, this shop is for you.

The brand’s versatile and flattering activewear sets, which are made from recycled polyester, are perfect for any yoga fanatic in your life. There are also softer loungewear sets that make an ideal comfy gift for someone that works from home.

