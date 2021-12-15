10 creative gift ideas for the DIY enthusiasts on your list

It’s crunch time for buying gifts, but if you’re anything like us, you’re still a little unsure of what to get the loved ones on your list. One thing is for sure: there’s no sense in purchasing items they already have or gifts you know they probably won’t use (hello, holiday-themed socks).

Over the past two years, Canadians have channelled their creativity into DIY projects at home, whether by transforming their outdoor spaces or creating at-home offices to meet their needs. So, why not gift someone you know the essentials to help kickstart their next project?

If there’s a DIYer or two on your list (which seems to be everyone these days), you can find the gifts you need for them in one place (phew), so you can forget about frantically dashing around the mall on the busiest days of the year. Whatever your budget, we’ve curated a list of 10 gift ideas for the DIYers in your life.

If you have a DIY-loving friend who would appreciate durable tools with an interchangeable battery, allowing them to easily transition from one project to the next, look to the Benchmark Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit as a gift idea. They’ll have a circular saw, drill, impact driver, reciprocating saw, and work light (with two light levels) in one affordable gift package. It’s the ideal companion for any cutting, fastening, or drilling project.

Snow days can be something to look forward to with a time-saving tool like this. The Benchmark 22″ Electric Snow Blower has a powerful 15 amp motor, allowing the user to move up to 25 tons of snow per hour (impressive, huh?). It’s perfect for clearing driveways and walkways, and it’s made by Canada’s dependable tool brand, available exclusively at Home Hardware.

Anyone who has been asked, “Can you pass me that tool over there?” all too many times can gift their DIYer friend or family member this extremely useful Benchmark 11 Pocket Split Leather Carpenters Waist Apron. It’s reinforced at all stress points and features pockets for nails, steel hammers, pencils, tape, and other tools — so they’ll always have what they need within reach.

From a power outage to maintenance tasks, you never know when you’ll find yourself needing a gas generator, and this one has a digitally controlled engine that helps you save money when fuelling up. It’s also safe to charge laptops, smartphones, and other electronic devices. On approximately seven litres, the heavy-duty Benchmark Inverter Gas Generator can last up to 10.1 hours. Its always-on digital hour metre helps when planning DIY projects, too.

Help make larger outdoor DIY projects a breeze for someone on your list with a Benchmark Portable Gas Generator with a remote start. The peak wattage for this 25-litre generator is 11,500 watts, and with a 457cc engine, automatic voltage regulation, and low oil shut-off, it’s a gift someone will have for years to come. It also comes with a five-year warranty for extra peace of mind.

Frequently carrying out DIY projects can take its toll on your hands. Wearing these Split Leather Combo Fleece Lined Work Gloves from Home Hardware can help protect hardworking hands and lock in warmth during the winter. They’re durable with cowhide to protect your fingers and palms while the cotton interior allows for breathability and comfort.

When winter passes, there’s usually a ton of dirt and grime to be tackled (salt on the garage floor is a big one), not to mention the mud that often makes its way onto your tires. But with this Benchmark 20V Portable Pressure Washer, cleaning doesn’t have to be a dreaded task. The new Omega 20V battery system across all of the brand’s 20V cordless products offers convenient, interchangeable power, allowing you to use them anywhere. Draw water from a bucket, lake, or garden hose and watch the brushless, two-speed, quiet, gear-free motor of this pressure washer do its work.

Whether your favourite person is fixing up a flower bed after pressure washing the garden patio or clearing out the storage area that’s been on their to-do list for months, this Home Hardware 19-litre Utility Pail will come in quite handy. Made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), it’s super durable and also recyclable at certain facilities. Did we mention that it doubles up as a gift bag you can stuff with DIY stocking fillers? You’re welcome.

Precision is everything when it comes to DIY projects because, well, who wants to look at a crooked shelf on the wall? A measuring tape often isn’t enough when working with larger spaces, but the Benchmark Laser Measure can easily be moved along a floor, wall, or board up to 32 feet in length to get an accurate reading. It’s one of many affordable and innovative tools that helps DIYers tackle the projects they’ve been dreaming of with ease. Plus, it makes for a convenient stocking stuffer.

Before starting a DIY task, it’s crucial to know you have all the smaller tools needed to get the job done. Since screwdrivers and bits are often easy to forget until the last minute, it’s worth having a Benchmark Screwdriver Set with an assortment of 50 pieces nearby. This gift idea has a built-in magnetizer and demagnetizer to keep everything together.

Benchmark offers a slew of products with affordable prices that don't expect you to sacrifice quality or dependability.

