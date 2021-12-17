Amid the holiday season, it’s easy to get caught up in buying stocking fillers, that while thoughtful, don’t tend to make a lasting impact in the lives of others.

Instead of falling into this buying pattern, we’re looking for ways to give back to our community and the facilities that help support a countless number of locals. The Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre (JPOCSC) is one of those places.

Since it opened its doors in Surrey on June 1, 2011, the regional centre has served over three million patients from across the province. Although the centre has weathered its formative years well, over 80% of medical equipment within it is approaching its end of life, requiring upgrades or replacement.

That’s why this season, Surrey Hospitals Foundation is calling on the community to support the renewal of several pieces of important diagnostic equipment and raise the funds needed to do this. The extra good news? Canadian business leader Jim Pattison will match every donation — up to $4 million.

The JPOCSC, located near Surrey Memorial Hospital (SMH) and covering 188,000 sq ft, was constructed at a cost of $237 million more than a decade ago. Upon opening, it had roughly 100 clinicians and 50 clinics; fast-forward to 2021, and the medical physician team sits at 527.

Now home to a total of 56 specialty clinics, the JPOCSC is a treatment centre for patients across the province and has gained a reputation for excellence in care and innovation.

Chances are, some of us may know someone who has received care at one of the centre’s clinics. This extends to the Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic, the Cardiac Care Clinic, the specialized Chronic Pain Clinic, the renowned Breast Health Clinic, and Fraser Health’s New Canadian Clinic, among a wealth of others.

The Chronic Pain Clinic alone sees approximately 2,000 patients visit every month, and demand is rising yearly. At the Breast Health Clinic, between 800 to 900 patients receive life-saving care each year, and approximately 10,000 patients are seen annually across the clinic’s full program.

The award-winning JPOCSC is also home to one of BC’s three post-COVID clinics.

While the LEED Gold-certified JPOCSC is maintained to high standards, the centre’s medical equipment — a lifeline for patients — needs our help. Fraser Health has estimated that the large pieces of critical diagnostic equipment needed are valued at $8 million.

Having this leading-edge equipment at the centre will not only ensure the best possible diagnosis and treatment options for Canadians; it can also help attract and retain the medical talent needed to support patients.

In September, Pattison pledged $4 million in matching funds to kickstart the fundraising campaign for the JPOCSC. Now, Surrey Hospitals Foundation needs the help of the community to raise the remaining $4 million by December 31 of this year.

Giving the gift of a donation is a wonderful option that lets you double your impact and feel good about making a difference to a landmark centre for care in BC. For more information and to donate, visit surreyhospitalsfoundation.com.