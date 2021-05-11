Giant Tiger plans to increase presence with 300 stores across Canada

Giant Tiger plans to open new stores in the next few years due to increased customer demand during the pandemic.

According to the retailer, it aims to increase its Canadian store count to 300 when the opportunity arises.

“We’re working towards the 300 stores over the next number of years, and the number that we open in any given year is dictated by opportunity,” a Giant Tiger representative told Daily Hive in an email.

“We’re not trying to hit a specific number of new stores in any given year.”

The company will continue to look for opportunities where Giant Tiger is not located at the moment for future storefronts, according to the rep.

When it comes to customer demand, the retailer noted that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it had increased. Giant Tiger sells everything from food, home essentials, clothing, and more.

“We have also expanded our online presence and e-commerce strategy to reach customers in new ways and continue to respond to their shopping needs regardless of how they choose to shop,” said the rep.

Giant Tiger is a privately held company with over 250 locations across Canada and about 10,000 employees.