A giant pop-up restaurant is coming to Vancouver's Dude Chilling Park this summer

An unlikely Vancouver spot is about to become the place to be this summer: Dude Chilling Park is getting an exciting new pop-up restaurant.

For one month only, El Furniture Warehouse will set up shop at 2390 Brunswick St., bringing incredible food and good vibes to the much-loved neighbourhood hangout.

The grand opening will take place on Saturday, June 3, and hungry Vancouverites are invited to drop by and join the park’s famous reclining “dude” sculpture by chilling in the sunshine, lounging on the grass, and sharing delicious food with friends.

The temporary pop-up will serve all of El Furniture Warehouse’s classic eats, from crispy wings to loaded nachos to burgers, as well as lighter summery bites like salads, sandwiches, and poke bowls. There will also be a range of vegetarian options, iced drinks, and even desserts — so there’s something for everyone.

The restaurant is adding some new and exciting items to the menu, too, with a brand new selection of delicious street tacos, which come in a variety of flavours, including chicken tinga, steak, smoky chorizo, and black bean and yam.

Guests will get to enjoy music from live bands and local DJs on select dates.

“We want to create an atmosphere where everyone feels welcome and of course, we really want to bring the party to the park this summer. We’re expecting to attract big crowds,” an El Furniture Warehouse spokesperson tells Daily Hive. “There was no better location for our pop-up. Dude Chilling Park is the perfect local spot to chill out; it’s literally in the name.”

Naturally, a new location means El Furniture Warehouse is on the hunt for a team of brand new staff, with both serving and culinary positions available. Applicants must be passionate about good food, have a positive attitude, and enjoy working as part of a team.

Perks include getting to enjoy the sun all day and unlimited free food throughout your shift. Sounds like a pretty sweet summer job, if you ask us.

If you’re interested in applying for a role at the pop-up, you can find out more here.

Happy April Fools’ Day, though!!! This job doesn’t exist because a pop-up El Furniture Warehouse is not coming to Dude Chilling Park this summer. We’re sorry. We know, it would’ve been pretty cool…

But what is true, is that El Furniture is hiring, all the time. Just apply via DM on Instagram, or on the website.