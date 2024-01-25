A giant groundhog that appears to be just as tall as an average-sized home is drawing some attention in New West.

It’s so big it could probably see spring coming years in advance.

Whoever lives at the New West home seems to be a big proponent of Groundhog Day, with a sign that reads, “Keep groundhog in Groundhog Day.”

The sight made its way to the New West subreddit and Facebook groups, with many reacting to and recognizing the sizeable blow-up groundhog. Others have stated how happy it has made them.

“Apparently, it was custom-made, and the person who did it just wanted to bring joy to the community,” one Redditor said in the comments.

Someone else referenced the Bill Murray film of the same name, saying, “I’d love a groundhog festival with polka music and Bill Murray every year.”

Others were quite ecstatic to see this sight.

“Love this! I just drove past this house and was thrilled to see the giant groundhog in all its glory!” someone on Reddit said.

On Facebook, a New West resident dedicated an entire post to the behemoth groundhog.

“This is my New West. Weird. Joyous. Totally random. And not taking itself too seriously. It’s what makes it feel like home,” they said.

“Let’s do more acts of random joy. More groundhog. Less a**hole.”

Groundhog Day takes place just next week, but the event has become somewhat controversial in recent years, particularly those concerned about the well-being of animals.

Thankfully, this behemoth groundhog doesn’t seem to be harming anyone; it’s just creating smiles.