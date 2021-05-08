NewsTransportationUrbanized

The Georgia Viaduct will be "fully closed" for most of Saturday

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
May 8 2021, 3:17 pm
The Georgia Viaduct will be "fully closed" for most of Saturday
SHUBIN.INFO/Shutterstock

The Georgia Viaduct will be closed for most of Saturday, the City of Vancouver announced.

The City tweeted early this morning that the roadway would be “fully closed” between Citadel Parade and Prior Street from 5 am until 11 pm.

“Please plan ahead, use alternate routes and watch for detours,” the City advised.

Although the city did not say why the bridge would be closed, social media posts show it blocked off for filming on Saturday afternoon.

Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT