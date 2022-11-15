After selling out the first show on November 19, Blueprint Events and Live Nation added a Friday show for Gareth Emery’s Vancouver stop at the PNE Forum on his LSR/CITY 2.0 tour.

One of the biggest names in electronic music, Gareth Emery is a world-renowned songwriter, DJ, and record producer famous for jaw-dropping visuals, cutting-edge laser design, and live instrumentation — so you know you’re in for a good show.

His live performances have been attended by millions around the world, premiering the successor to his area tour, Laserface, LSR/CITY, to a sold-out crowd in Las Vegas. The British artist has achieved over a million monthly streams on Spotify, and created an eight-episode television series based on his single, “We Are CVNT5.”

Emery’s most ambitious tour, LSR/CITY 2.0, will debut never-before-seen technology and a live performance aspect that’s “the first of its kind” — according to a press release. The anticipation was so great that, upon selling out his first show, Blueprint and Live Nation had to add a second.

General admission tickets are still available, as well as a VIP experience featuring a sneak preview of the laser rig with Gareth and his team, whilst enjoying complimentary sushi and drinks.

To learn more about the shows, and prepare yourself for one of the most mind-blowing laser performances you’ve ever seen, check out Gareth Emery’s website.

When: Friday, November 18

Time: 6 pm for VIP, 7 pm for general admission

Where: PNE Forum, 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $45 — Available via TicketLeader