FVDED in the Park is right around the corner: Here’s what to expect

For the first time since pre-COVID, Surrey’s uber-popular festival FVDED in the Park is back in business from Friday, July 8 to Saturday, July 9 — and event-goers are getting ready for the action.

From the star-studded lineup featuring Illenium, Excision, Rick Ross, Don Toliver, SAINt JHN, SLANDER, TroyBoi, Seven Lions, NAV, Whipped Cream, and Surf Mesa to the equally as exciting array of food trucks that will be on-site, FVDED in the Park 2022 is making an entrance with its return to Holland Park — and we’re giving you some intel on what to expect at the festival.

Stages, food, and drinks

For the summer of 2022, FVDED in the Park will be entirely cashless (meaning you can only pay with debit or credit) and more free water stations than in previous years. All festival attendees are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles to help eliminate plastic waste on-site — however make note that glass bottles will not be permitted.

Three separate stages will host your favourite artists throughout the weekend, Pacific Stage, Northwest Tent, and FVDED Lab — so you’ll want to check where and when each show will be performed on the day of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌲ＦＶＤＥＤＩＮＴＨＥＰＡＲＫ🌲 (@fvdedinthepark)

The festival’s lineup of food trucks will include Crack On, KYU Grill, Twisted Potato, Crema, Jerk Shack, Booster Juice, and more — each one will be using compostable utensils and containers for all food served. The festival has also eliminated general admission (GA) wristbands to reduce the event’s overall carbon footprint.

Outside food and drinks are not permitted on festival grounds — however, in the 19+ drink area, wine, beer, and spirits will be available for purchase, and personal amounts of factory-sealed (meaning unopened) snacks such as granola bars, protein bars, and chips will be allowed.

FVDED Legends Pack

For all those who held onto their 2020 FVDED in the Park tickets, you’re being rewarded this year with a FVDED Legends Pack, which includes a $50 pre-loaded gift card for beverages, exclusive access to FVDED Legends merch, and access to the Legends fast pass festival entrance. Patience pays, eh?

The Legends Packs will be available for pick up at the customer service tent at the back of the Mainstage field, and anyone claiming them will need to show an ID that matches your front gate account.

To use your dedicated fast pass entry privileges, Legends Pack holders should enter the site from King George Boulevard and Old Yale Road and follow signage to the main festival entrance.

Getting to Holland Park

Located directly across from the King George SkyTrain Station, Holland Park is easy to get to. The site of the festival is also only a short, one-block walk from Surrey Central Station, and the closest bus loop to the site is located at Surrey Central Exchange.

Anyone with a GA pass should enter through the main entrance gate on 98B Avenue at 134th Street upon arrival and present their mobile ticket to be admitted. Any VIP/GA+ pass holders should proceed directly to the dedicated VIP/GA+ lane located at the main festival entrance off King George Boulevard.

As parking near Holland Park is limited, event-goers are encouraged to take transit. TransLink will be providing extra SkyTrain services over the event weekend, and attendees can avoid getting stuck in crowds by using a Compass Card or pre-purchasing your return ticket on the day you intend to travel.

Important to remember

All ages are welcome at FVDED in the Park, and all guests will be subject to search for prohibited and illicit items upon entry. Only small bags — less than 4.5 by 6.5 inches or clear bags less than 12 by six by 12 inches — will be permitted in the park. Sunscreen is permitted inside, not including aerosol or spray-on sunscreen.

There won’t be any in and out privileges during each festival day — so if you leave earlier than the closing time, you won’t be able to re-enter. However, the festival will have lockers on-site available for use throughout the weekend, with each featuring a universal phone charger — these can be purchased through FVDED in the Park’s website.

No lawn chairs of any kind will be permitted inside the park; however, blankets are allowed and a designated accessible seating area will be available for anyone requiring wheelchairs or special seating considerations.

As for bringing cannabis inside, only a reasonable, personal amount is permitted. Cannabis-infused foods, oils, or candies (aka edibles) are allowed in the festival in personal amounts as long as they’re in factory-sealed packaging from a licensed supplier.

Now, are we feeling ready to get after it at FVDED in the Park? Don’t miss the epic return of Surrey’s hottest festival over the course of Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9 at Holland Park.

When: Friday, July 8 to Saturday, July 9, 2022

Time: 1 pm to 11 pm

Where: Holland Park, 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Price: Tickets available here