A huge furniture warehouse sale is taking place in Richmond this weekend

With the winter weather rapidly approaching, we’re bound to be spending more time indoors — which means there’s never been a better time to spruce up your space with some new furniture.

On Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, Eternity Modern will be hosting a massive warehouse blowout sale, and there are amazing deals on some seriously stylish pieces.

Customers can expect to find more than 300 products to choose from, including beautiful mid-century modern, Scandinavian, and contemporary-style furniture with up to 70% off.

Showroom samples, open box items, and discontinued pieces like lounge chairs, dining chairs, sofas, and more will all be included in the sale.

Eternity Modern is known for its dedication to crafting products that are both comfortable and trendy, specifically when it comes to its furniture line. And with so many of these quality pieces up for grabs — you won’t want to miss out.

The exciting event will take place at the company’s warehouse in Richmond and customers will get free parking on-site. For more information and to RSVP, click here.

When: Saturday, December 3 to Sunday December 4

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: 3810 Jacombs Rd, Unit 110, Richmond, BC