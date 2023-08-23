7 cheap ideas to have fun on a budget in Canada

Looking for something fun to do but don’t want to break the bank? It’s an expensive world we live in, and that has proven to be a bit more challenging these days.

The good news is that your outing doesn’t have to be expensive. From exploring the country’s beautiful parks to attending local art events, there are countless ways to have fun on a budget, no matter where you live in Canada.

Below, I’ll share some of my favourites!

Having fun doesn’t mean spending money

Too often, having fun is associated with spending money. More often than not, in an effort to save money, many people end up locking themselves up inside, resigning themselves to a weekend of watching TV.

While there’s nothing wrong with spending a relaxing night in your home, there are many other entertaining activities you can do with your friends, a partner, or yourself.

Sometimes, you just have to put yourself out there and try something new.

Looking for some interesting ideas?

Here are 10 of my go-to favourites when I’m looking to enjoy a low-cost day off in Canada.

Hike or camp Canada’s national parks

Canada is home to 37 national parks and ten national park reserves, and the country is known for having some of the most pristine, beautiful landscapes in North America.

From the rugged Rocky Mountains to the serene Maritimes, hiking and camping in Canada’s national parks offer unparalleled adventures.

Before setting out, research some trails within two or three hours’ driving distance that match your fitness and activity level. Some are easy for everybody, while others require experience and training.

Aside from my reliable hiking boots, I always carry a few key essentials in a small backpack, including:

A bottle of water

Some nuts or trail mix

A trail map of the area I’m hiking in

A multi-tool

If you’re just planning a short hike, don’t overthink it. Just pack enough food and water to last you for a few hours and keep you hydrated. Longer hiking trips may require a bit more planning and preparation but don’t have to be overly expensive.

Attend festivals in your local city

Most mid to large-sized cities in Canada (and even small towns and villages) host seasonal or annual festivals and activities. For example, in Vancouver alone, there is:

Carnaval de Sol : a celebration of Latin-American culture, food, music, and art.

a celebration of Latin-American culture, food, music, and art. Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival : celebrate the spring cherry blossoms blooming with local activities.

celebrate the spring cherry blossoms blooming with local activities. Celebration of Light: Vancouver’s annual fireworks competition that lasts for several nights every summer.

Vancouver’s annual fireworks competition that lasts for several nights every summer. Eastside Culture Crawl: Walk through the city and view live art pieces, pop-up art galleries, and experience Vancouver’s true art culture.

Go fishing

You don’t have to be a professional angler to have a fun day fishing on the water. The warm summer season is the best time of year to try your hand at fishing Canada’s waterways. The cheapest route is to buy a small fishing pole, tackle box, lure, and go fish on the shore by a lake, river, or stream.

If you have a little bit more money, consider renting (or borrowing) a kayak or canoe to fish from for a few hours.

Rent a bike

From mountain biking in the hills and valleys of British Columbia to riding the busy streets of Vancouver, you can ride a bike almost anywhere on-trail or off-trail.

If you’re looking for some adventure, look up local mountain biking trails in your area. If you want to enjoy some peaceful scenery, try a sunset ride down an old country road. Just remember to bring a mini air pump and patch kit in case you pop a tire, as well as some water to stay hydrated on your ride.

Take a street art tour

In addition to its many street artists and vendors, Canada is home to some awesome murals and sculptures, which make for a great date or afternoon walk. If you’re artistically inclined, it’s also a good way to get some creative motivation.

Find a group to meet up with

If you’ve just moved to a new city or you’re a digital nomad looking to make some friends, the internet might be your best friend. Meetup.com and Facebook Groups are two great resources that I frequently use while travelling.

Simply search for a local group centred around a hobby you enjoy and attend one of their meetings. Most of the time, the meetings are free, and anybody can join.

I’ve used both of these platforms to find groups of people looking to socialize when I first moved to Calgary and then Vancouver.

Play a game of chess at a public table

Do you know how to play chess? Whether you’re an intermediate or a seasoned pro, many public parks feature public chess tables that are already marked with a grid. All you have to do is bring your own chess pieces, sit down, and play a match with somebody else who’s there.

Alternatively, you could attend a local chess club that meets in your city, if you’re looking for a more beginner-friendly way to get into chess.

Remember: Don’t overthink it

Sometimes, the cheapest fun is the best fun.

Don’t fall into the trap of spending money to have fun. While money can certainly pay for some exciting experiences, there are plenty of fun activities you can participate in by yourself or with others that cost little to no money.

Plus, these experiences are often a great way to meet like-minded friends who share your passion for art, chess, fishing, or whatever else you’re into. If you’re not sure what to do, pick something on this list and give it a try. You never know, you may just find your next hobby!

Written for Daily Hive by Christopher Liew, a CFA Charterholder, former financial advisor, and the creator of Wealth Awesome.