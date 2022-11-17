5 free agent hitters the Blue Jays could target this offseason

At first blush, a team that posted the second-highest wRC+ and the third-highest OPS in 2022 may not have to tinker much to run it back in 2023. But despite the Blue Jays’ impressive offensive output this past season, they still have room for improvement.

Top to bottom, they had one of the best lineups in baseball in 2022, but their flaws are pretty clear. They boasted five 20+ home-run hitters, but they collectively had the fourth-highest ground ball rate in MLB (46.8%).

The Blue Jays also had the fourth-lowest team OPS and wRC+ among their left-handed hitters, and there’s a real lack of balance in their lineup (and there has been for a while). In short, they need lefties and they need hitters who can get the ball in the air.

Toronto may not be in the market for big boppers like Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, or Trea Turner, but there is a slew of mid-tier free agents the Blue Jays could sign to fill out their roster and make their lineup even better heading into 2023.

1. Michael Brantley (outfielder/designated hitter)

Age: 35

35 2022 stats: .288/.370/.416, 5 HR, 1.2 fWAR

Could the second time be the charm for the Blue Jays and recent free agent Michael Brantley? The two reportedly came very close to signing a deal back in January 2021, but Brantley opted to return to the Astros on a two-year, $32 million contract.

This time around, Brantley’s 35 years old and coming off a season-ending shoulder injury, but even in his mid-30s, he’s one of the best contact hitters in the game. Since 2017, Brantley owns the fifth-best batting average in MLB, hitting .306 over a six-year span. Only Freddie Freeman had better numbers since 2017.

Brantley also solves the left-handedness problem for the Blue Jays and brings a little more balance to their right-handed heavy batting order. His extra base power has plummeted over the years, but he’s basically a left-handed Alejandro Kirk at the plate.

The only issue is Brantley is a part-time designated hitter at this point in his career, which means he’d only play about half his games in the field at either of the corner outfield positions. It would take a delicate balance to rotate guys like George Springer and Brantley in the DH role, but it’s possible to get everyone even playing time.

2. Adam Frazier (second baseman)

Age: 30

30 2022 stats: .238/.301/.311, 3 HR, 1.1 fWAR

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but the Blue Jays need some more lefties in their lineup. Adam Frazier fits the bill as a left-handed second baseman, coming off a .238/.301/.311 season with the Seattle Mariners in 156 games.

Frazier doesn’t come with the track record or power that Brantley does, but Frazier plays solid defence and can play 150+ games in the field, whether that’s second base, shortstop, or any of the outfield positions.

He’d play like more of a complimentary piece to this lineup, likely slotting into the bottom-third of the batting order. If the Blue Jays non-tender Raimel Tapia, Adam Frazier might step in as that lower-third of the order left-handed bat, but with a little more defensive prowess and versatility.

3. Michael Conforto (right fielder)

Age: 29

29 2022 stats: Did not play

Michael Conforto’s 2022 campaign was over before it began as he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery back in April. Heading into 2022, many believed he was a good fit for the Blue Jays, but his uncertain health status prevented him from signing with anyone.

But now that he’s been rehabbing his injury, Conforto looks poised to hit the open market as one of the most intriguing left-handed outfielders available this offseason.

The former All-Star has plenty of pop in his bat (he hit a career high 33 homers in 2019), so he’d make one of the best lineups in baseball that much deadlier. He can play all three outfield positions, but left field seems to be his strongest spot on the diamond.

The only X-factor at play here is Conforto is a Scott Boras client. The Blue Jays have been amicable with Boras Corp. in recent years, but even after missing the entire 2022 season, don’t expect Conforto to sign for a bargain.

Instead, we may see something similar like what happened with Marcus Semien and the Blue Jays; a high AAV pillow contract that sets Conforto up to sign a bigger deal next offseason. If the Blue Jays could come over the top with an enticing two-year high AAV-deal, it would be hard for Boras Corp to say no.

4. Mitch Haniger (right fielder/designated hitter)

Age: 31

31 2022 stats: .248/.308/.429, 11 HR, 0.8 fWAR

It’s been a rough couple of years on the injury docket for Mitch Haniger. Whether it was a ruptured testicle, a sports hernia, COVID, or an ankle sprain, the baseball gods have not been kind to the Seattle Mariners outfielder.

Luckily, the 2023 season is a brand new slate and it could be an opportunity to blossom with a brand new team after spending the last six seasons with the Mariners organization.

He’s primarily been a right fielder over his career, but Haniger has a little experience in centre field. While the Blue Jays used outfielders like Bradley Zimmer and Jackie Bradley Jr. as outfield insurance for George Springer this past year, Haniger would be a marked improvement above both those players.

Bringing Haniger aboard would involve a little juggling and repositioning on the roster, but sliding him into either corner outfield position would help cushion the blow.

5. Jurickson Profar (outfielder)

Age: 29

29 2022 stats: .243/.331/.391, 15 HR, 2.5 bWAR

Speaking of outfielders, Jurickson Profar of the San Diego Padres recently became a free agent. Most probably remember him as the former uber-prospect with the Texas Rangers, but last year he patrolled left field for the Padres.

As a switch hitter, he presents an intriguing option for lineup construction for the Blue Jays. And he had a bit of a power resurgence with the friars, increasing his home run total from four to 15 year-over-year.

The extra-base pop in Profar’s bat and his ability to hit from both sides of the plate makes him a sneaky-good option for the Blue Jays in 2023 and beyond. Again, it would involve moving some pieces around to make him fit, but he’d be a nice compliment to Toronto’s current batting order.