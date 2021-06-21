Raptors betting on VanVleet to bring them draft lottery luck: report

The Toronto Raptors are putting their money on Fred VanVleet in the hopes that he’ll bring them some luck at the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday.

VanVleet will be the Raptors’ representative at the annual NBA event, according to a report from Doug Smith of the Toronto Star.

Am told the one and only Fred VanVleet will bet not only on himself but on his team as the Raptors representative at the virtual NBA draft lottery tomorrow night — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) June 21, 2021

The Raptors enter the weighted lottery with the seventh-best odds, with a 7.5% chance to win the first overall pick, and a 31.9% shot at claiming a top-four pick. It’s their reward for a difficult season played in Tampa, which saw them post a disappointing 27-45 record — the seventh worst record in the NBA.

Cade Cunningham, a 6-foot-8 point guard out of Oklahoma State University, is expected to be picked first overall when the draft is conducted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn next month on July 29.

Other top prospects available include 7-foot centre Evan Mobley (USC), 6-foot-4 shooting guard Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga), and 6-foot-6 shooting guard Jalen Green (NBA G League Ignite).

The NBA Draft Lottery will take place Tuesday, June 21 at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, televised on TSN and Sportsnet 360 in Canada.