Fred VanVleet says his son keeps bugging him to watch the Raptors

Fred VanVleet Jr.’s dad might have left the Toronto Raptors, but that hasn’t stopped the four-year-old from cheering for the team.

Back in July, the 29-year-old point guard left the only franchise he’s ever known, departing for the Houston Rockets in free agency after seven seasons in Toronto.

And with his first child born during the midst of the 2019 NBA playoffs — a year where Toronto won its first NBA championship as a franchise — it’s those family ties that are helping to keep the elder VanVleet connected to the city.

Nine of VanVleet’s teammates from his final game in Toronto have since departed the franchise, but that hasn’t stopped Fred Jr. from still supporting the team.

“Whether I want to or not, my son always makes me watch Raptors games. He’s always asking when the Raptors are playing, we watch games on a daily basis,” VanVleet told reporters at Scotiabank Arena. “He’s still got all the memories, he loves being here, he loves the mascot, he knows the players… we watch a lot of Raptors games.”

VanVleet himself won’t be playing when Toronto takes on Houston tonight, as he is dealing with an adductor strain that currently has him sidelined.

“I fought with the training staff a little bit but ultimately it doesn’t make sense for me,” VanVleet said. “I was okay with that until I got here this morning. I’m a bit sad but happy to be here.”

VanVleet, who signed a three-year, $130 million deal in free agency with Houston, has averaged 16.5 points, 8.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in 47 games this season with his new squad.

“They wanted a leader, they needed kind of what I bring to the table, what I provide, so it’s been a perfect fit,” VanVleet added.

At 23-27, the Rockets are sitting in the same place in the Western Conference as Toronto is in the Eastern Conference: 12th place.

But VanVleet says he’s still appreciating the journey of pushing for a postseason berth, with his Rockets just 1.5 games back of the final play-in spot.

“Given these situations, you try to figure out what’s the best way to move and try to be as smart, as calculated, and figure things out. It’s about time and space, opportunity. What we went through [last season in Toronto] and what was considered a ‘horrible year’ was what, 41-41? A couple of free throws away from being in the playoffs,” he said. “You go through that, and the situation I’m in now makes you appreciate things and gives you a sense of perspective on everything.”

Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm ET.