Two Fox News journalists killed in Ukraine while covering the war

Two Fox News journalists have died while covering Russia’s assault on Ukraine, the TV channel announced on Tuesday.

Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, had been working with Fox News as a cameraman for years; Oleksandra Kuvshinova, also known as Sasha, was a consultant for the channel’s team on the ground in Ukraine. She was only 24.

The incident occurred in Horenka, just outside the capital city of Kyiv.

Fox News said the two were killed after incoming fire hit their news van on Monday. Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, disclosed the deaths to her staff in the following statement:

“In our effort to keep you updated on yesterday’s tragic events, we wanted to report that journalist Oleksandra ‘Sasha’ Kuvshynova was also killed alongside our cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire yesterday while in the field with Benjamin Hall.”

Condolences have poured in for the families of both journalists and their colleagues who are mourning the tragic loss.

Yonat Friling, a senior field producer who covers Israel and the Middle East for Fox News, tweeted a message in Kuvshinova’s memory.

“In yesterday’s attack near Kyiv, we have lost a beautiful, brave woman – Oleksandra Kuvshinova – Sasha. She loved music, and she was funny and kind,” Friling wrong. “She was 24 years old. She worked with our team for the past month and did a brilliant job.

May her memory be a blessing.”

In yesterday’s attack near Kyiv, we have lost a beautiful brave woman – Oleksandra Kuvshinova – Sasha. She loved music and she was funny and kind. she was 24 years old. She worked with our team for the past month and did a brilliant job.

May her memory be a blessing pic.twitter.com/QGzqV3Fy5D — Yonat Friling (Frühling) (@Foxyonat) March 15, 2022

“Pierre was a constant in all of our international coverage,” said Jay Wallace, president and executive editor at Fox News. “I, like countless others, always felt an extra sense of reassurance when arriving on the scene and seeing him with camera in hand.”

As a photojournalist, Zakrzewski often covered war zones and had worked in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Wallace added that Zakrzewski’s legacy positive spirit, boundless energy, and eye for the story would carry on.

Trey Yingst, a foreign correspondent for the channel, paid tribute to his friend and coworker Zakrzewski. “I don’t know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come,” he said. “Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you.”

I don’t know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you. pic.twitter.com/IvxlPWGDAl — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 15, 2022

Benjamin Hall, another Fox News staffer in Ukraine with Kuvshinova and Zakrzewski, sustained critical injuries in the Monday attack. He was in the van with the two deceased journalists.