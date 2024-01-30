Four current NHL players identified facing sexual assault charges: report

Editor’s note: This article discusses an incident purportedly involving a sexual assault and may be triggering to some readers.

New reports have identified four NHL players currently under contract who are facing sexual assault charges in connection with the 2018 Canadian World Junior scandal.

TSN’s Rick Westhead reported this afternoon that he was able to confirm that Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube, and New Jersey Devils forwards Michael McLeod and Cal Foote have all been asked to surrender to London, Ontario, police and will be facing sexual assault charges.

This would round out the five players who were reported to have been asked to surrender by police. The other player involved is Alex Formenton, formerly of the Ottawa Senators, who had been playing overseas in Switzerland.

The incident in question is an alleged sexual assault of a woman in a hotel room following a Hockey Canada gala in 2018. The complainant alleges that she left a bar with one player and engaged in consensual sex with him in a hotel room. She then alleged that the man let more men into the room to have sex with her without her consent.

An initial investigation was done by police but was closed in 2019 without any charges being laid. Police reopened their investigation in the summer of 2022.

At the moment, the allegations against each player have yet to be proven, and a lengthy legal process is expected to get underway. Every player facing charges has been granted a leave of absence from their respective teams. It was not immediately known why each player had left their team at the time the leaves were announced.

The London Police Department is expected to release more details surrounding the case in a news conference on February 5.