Former Raptors star Kyle Lowry is on the trade block: report

Former Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is reportedly being shopped around by the Miami Heat.

The Heat have been just okay this season, as they sit sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 24-17 record. With Lowry in the final year of his contract, they are letting teams know he, as well as teammate Nikola Jovic, are available for trade, as per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

“I can say that with Kyle Lowry’s deal, and I think Nikola Jovic’s, that the Heat do have two potential outgoing pieces that the rest of the league are at least talking about and have been made aware are available,” Fischer said.

Lowry, 37, has spent the past two and a half seasons with the Heat. The six-time All-Star helped lead the Heat on an improbable run to the NBA Final last season, where they wound up losing to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in five games.

To date this season, Lowry has suited up for 35 games, averaging just over 28 minutes on the floor. He’s averaging eight and a half points along with four assists per game while shooting 44.1% from the field.

Despite being in the NBA for six prior seasons, Lowry’s career really came to be when he was acquired by the Raptors during the 2012 offseason. He soon developed into a star talent in Toronto and helped lead the organization to its first and only NBA championship in 2019. He is widely regarded by Raptors fans as being one of the players in franchise history.