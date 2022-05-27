Controversy in Calgary.

With six minutes left in Game 5 of the Battle of Alberta, and the score tied 4-4, it looked like the Calgary Flames took the lead.

Flames forward Blake Coleman was going hard to the net, and got a skate on the puck as it trickled behind Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith. It was called a goal initially, but video replay had other ideas.

After a video review, the goal was called back, with the NHL deeming it to be a “distinct kicking motion” according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

You be the judge:

Blake Coleman go-ahead goal called back due to a kicking motion pic.twitter.com/NMXlP6F8gV — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 27, 2022

The game went to overtime, and Edmonton won on a goal by Connor McDavid. Calgary’s season is over, while the Oilers are heading to the Western Conference Final.

Needless to say, the Flames and their fans aren’t happy about it.

That is the worst no goal since 2004 #flames — Dillon Carberry (@carberry_dillon) May 27, 2022

Imagine having the ability to kick a puck in while ur on one foot gliding to the net

Fucking bullshit #Flames — RaYrAy (@flamesfever) May 27, 2022

anyway I'm old enough to remember when this goal by Nate Thompson counted against the #Flames. pic.twitter.com/PX6HbQN8gf — Mike Gould (@miketgould) May 27, 2022

Oilers fans had a different view: