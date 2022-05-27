SportsHockeyFlamesOilersBattle of Alberta

Flames fans furious after video replay takes back potential game-winning goal

May 27 2022
Sportsnet

Controversy in Calgary.

With six minutes left in Game 5 of the Battle of Alberta, and the score tied 4-4, it looked like the Calgary Flames took the lead.

Flames forward Blake Coleman was going hard to the net, and got a skate on the puck as it trickled behind Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith. It was called a goal initially, but video replay had other ideas.

After a video review, the goal was called back, with the NHL deeming it to be a “distinct kicking motion” according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

You be the judge:

The game went to overtime, and Edmonton won on a goal by Connor McDavid. Calgary’s season is over, while the Oilers are heading to the Western Conference Final.

Needless to say, the Flames and their fans aren’t happy about it.

Oilers fans had a different view:

