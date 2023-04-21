Editor’s note: This article was written by ML Emporio Properties and submitted to Daily Hive.

An architectural wonder, Sequoia will raise the bar of what an iconic landmark will look like in the prestigious West Village neighbourhood. Gracefully curving around the property’s majestic 120-year-old sequoia tree, Sequoia is the most architecturally significant building ever to define Surrey’s skyline.

After its phenomenal success with Surrey’s Melrose, which was sold out within 24 hours, ML Emporio Properties unveils Sequoia, a bold, eye-catching 36-storey tower anchored by an eight-storey podium, which will include six two-storey townhomes and 380 condos ranging from one to family-sized three-bedroom suites, as well as an 85-space childcare facility.

“Sequoia is in Surrey’s most prestigious neighbourhood, the West Village,” says Jacqueline Huynh, the senior development manager of ML Emporio Properties, adding this enclave is dubbed the Coal Harbour of Surrey.

Curated by award-winning Cristina Oberti Interior Design, the homes are strikingly elegant with expansive windows and premium wide plank laminate flooring. The chef-inspired kitchens offer integrated Fisher & Paykel appliances, custom-crafted European-style cabinetry in dual tones with distinctive lacquered and woodgrain finishes, and so much more.

“The Crown Collection, on levels 26 to 36, is our premium collection of residences with elevated features, like custom den millwork and Control4 home automation,” says Huynh.

The adjacent West Village Park seamlessly extends to the exclusive Sequoia Club, showcasing 20,000+ square feet of resort-style amenities over multiple levels. The Sequoia Club will present communal urban gardens, a children’s play area and a sophisticated guest suite for your out-of-town guests. And that’s only the beginning: there are multi-purpose rooms, co-working spaces, as well as the ninth level’s formal dining room with a chef’s kitchen that opens up to the outdoor dining terrace — perfect for hosting an intimate get-together.

A golf simulator and game lounge allow residents to practise their moves either solo or against friends. With an emphasis on health and wellness, the club offers a fully equipped, high-tech fitness centre with a spin and boxing room, spa, sauna and more. Boasting panoramic views, you can entertain family and friends on the beautifully landscaped rooftop lounge with viewing decks, which comes complete with loungers and plush

seating surrounded by firepits for those intimate gatherings.

Sequoia also offers peace of mind, with the conveniences and added security of state-of-the-art integrated technology. A touchscreen video intercom gives keyless and facial recognition building entry and garage access to residents, as well as virtual guest access.

Steps from Surrey City Centre, yet away from the downtown core, Sequoia will be close to three SkyTrain stations, beautiful parks, shopping, restaurants, and elite schools — putting you in the heart of everything discerning urbanites want.

For a limited time, Sequoia is offering Pre-Launch Buyer Incentives ahead of their Grand Opening with savings of up to $20,000 and 15% deposits on all homes. These exclusive Sequoia Pre-Launch Incentives are only available until April 28, 2023. Call 604-363-5654 or book a Client Preview online with one of their Property Specialists today.

Mark your calendars: The grand opening of Sequoia happens Saturday, April 29 from 11 am to 7 pm at the Discovery Centre, located at 10522 King George Boulevard, Surrey. Stroll through the two display suites and explore the Sequoia Club. There will be prizes, a DJ, food trucks, and beverages.

“We welcome everyone to come to our block party,” says Huynh. Prices start from the low $500ks for a one-bedroom home. Sequoia is expected to be completed in early 2027.