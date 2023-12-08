Five people have died in Canada and dozens more have become ill due to a Salmonella outbreak that has been linked to cantaloupes.

A public health notice confirmed that as of December 7, there have been 129 confirmed cases of Salmonella, with 44 people hospitalized and five deaths.

In November, health authorities issued a recall for Malichita brand cantaloupes, which had been linked to the Salmonella outbreak.

The recall was then extended to Rudy brand cantaloupes, as well as products made using recalled cantaloupes and other fruits that may have been processed alongside them, such as watermelon, honeydew, pineapple, and fruit trays.

Illnesses have been reported in the following provinces: BC (15), Ontario (17), Quebec (91), Prince Edward Island (two), New Brunswick (two), and Newfoundland and Labrador (two).

Consuming Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes has been identified as the likely source of the outbreak, as many of the people who became ill reported eating cantaloupe before.

Most people became sick between mid-October and mid-November.

The recalled products have been distributed across Canada, including Alberta, BC, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and potentially other provinces or territories.

Symptoms of Salmonella include fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches and abdominal cramps and usually start between six to 72 hours after exposure to bacteria.

Anyone who has the recalled cantaloupes or associated products has been urged to throw them away and to thoroughly wash their hands and clean any contaminated surfaces.

If you aren’t able to identify the brand of cantaloupe, it is recommended to throw it away.