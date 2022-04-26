Why more first-time buyers are choosing this Metro Vancouver community 

Things are constantly changing in Canada’s real estate space, which poses a good question for first-time buyers: when is the best time to enter the market? Some experts are advising buyers to enter the housing market while they still can.

In 2021, a Pollara Strategic Insights survey revealed more first-time buyers were putting down roots in smaller communities and suburban areas than in major cities. Homes in the community of The Hive at Willoughby Town Centre marry a desire for buyers to be based outside of Vancouver yet somewhere with a vibrant urban hub.

This project by integrated real estate and development firm Apcon Group is centred around a sense of community. As soon as the team saw the location for The Hive, they knew it would be aligned with their company values of passion, commitment, integrity, and quality, Tejvir Atwal, Project Manager at Apcon Group tells Daily Hive.

“Apcon places a heavy emphasis on building communities they are proud of and that they would want to live in themselves; this means connected, convenient, and central. The Hive checked all of those boxes being right in the centre of bustling Willoughby and adjacent to Willoughby Town Centre — a hub for shopping, dining, and convenience.”

A notable success early on

Homes in Phase 1 of The Hive at Willoughby Town Centre completely sold out in 3 weeks, and Apcon Group is now preparing to launch sales for its second phase, Hive 2.

When asked about the factors that contributed to the early success of the community, [representative surname] says the “sleek and modern interior design set The Hive apart from the rest.” He also notes the proximity to Willoughby Town Centre (and all of the conveniences located within it) along with the “convenience of a mixed-use community with commercial on the ground level.”

According to Atwal, The Hive at Willoughby Town Centre provides a sense of community “with tech-savvy touches [and a] clean, modern design,” plus easy access to the centre of a walkable urban village. It boasts spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom condominiums primed for entertaining and shared amenities “designed to enhance” the lifestyle of residents.

Every aspect of the community has been carefully planned to “encourage creativity” and invigorate each homeowner’s “enjoyment of the outdoors.”

Favoured by first-time buyers

Atwal tells us there are three key draws to The Hive at Willoughby Town Centre for first-time buyers. The first? Location.

“Hive 2 is located adjacent to Willoughby Town Centre and provides easy access to all of life’s conveniences. You can park your car in the underground [parkade] and not worry about it. There’s [a] ﬁtness [centre], pharmacy, grocery [store], coffee shops, restaurants, and more all a two-minute walk from your doorstep.”

Atwal emphasizes style as a point of attraction. “Hive 2 has a style that is sure to impress your guests. Open layouts are perfect for entertaining, and [the] stylish pendant light in the kitchen adds character and excitement to the space.”

He says “cool-toned cabinets” combined with a large-format porcelain backsplash work together to make the kitchen a statement. “The look is pulled together with brushed gray hardware for a contemporary feel.”

Beyond the standout kitchens, homes in Hive 2 are launching in two designer colour schemes curated by The Collaborative Design Studio. This includes Town Stride (a lighter option) and Urban Vibe (a darker aesthetic) — offering residents the ability to customize the interior to their personal style preferences.

The amenities add to the convenience and interior style unique to The Hive at Willoughby Town Centre, says Atwal. This stems from the bright, enticing lobby area with a seating alcove ideal for meeting friends or fellow residents.

“Hive 2 features an outdoor bocce court, [a] children’s play area, and seating. Heading inside, there’s a fully equipped kitchen and entertainment lounge, [a] ﬁtness centre, and [a] co-work space with video conference pods and [a] board room.”

On brighter days, residents can make use of the rooftop amenity space on the second level, complete with lush, landscaped walkways for their enjoyment.

