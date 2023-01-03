Last year, Netflix’s drama series Firefly Lane was released, based on a book of the same name by Kristin Hannah.

The first part of the second season was released earlier this past December, and while fans will have to wait until June 8 for the second half of the season to come out (which also happens to be the series’ final season), in the meantime they can check out some of the spots around Vancouver where it was filmed.

Anyone who knows Vancouver and the surrounding areas well probably spotted some of the city’s restaurants used in the show’s scenes.

Here are some of the most recognizable restaurants from the show’s two seasons.

Per Se Social Corner

In the very first episode of the series (“Hello Yellow Brick Road”), Tully pulls up a seat next to a handsome young stranger at a bar, which happens to be Vancouver’s Per Se Social Corner at 891 Homer Street.

Ovaltine Café

Vancouver’s most iconic retro cafe, Ovaltine Café (251 East Hastings Street) is featured in season one, episode five (“Sweet Child ‘O Mine”).

Alibi Room

In the first season, episode five titled “Sweet Child ‘O Mine,” Tully and Kate chat in a bar, which locals will recognize as The Alibi Room, located at 157 Alexander Street.

The Junction

This Davie Village bar and entertainment venue has been a hub for the queer community for the last 14 years, and it’s also featured in Firefly Lane’s second season, episode three (“I’m Coming Out”). The Junction is at 1138 Davie Street.