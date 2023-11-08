Firefighter fired for stopping at Chick-fil-A on the way to an emergency call

A peckish firefighter/EMT has lost his job after he and his partner stopped for food at a Chick-fil-A on their way to an emergency call.

NBC4 Washington reported that the two firefighters/EMTs were en route after receiving a call about a woman suffering chest pains. But rather than rushing to the call and attending to the ailing woman, the pair made a stop at a Chick-fil-A.

The incident occurred around 4 pm on March 24 in Washington, DC. The pair had been assigned to the call since they were closer to the patient than a medical unit.

Now, a government source has confirmed that the firefighter/EMT’s employment has been terminated after a trial board heard the case.

A DC Fire and EMS spokesperson confirmed the news, stating that the employee was “no longer working with the department.” The second firefighter is still employed, and her own trial board is still pending.

According to a report written by one of the firefighters, the call came after they had already placed their food order on an app. They then decided to stop for “literally a few minutes tops.” They added that “there was no delay in patient care or response.”