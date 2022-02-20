Ferries connecting Victoria to Washington State return this spring

There are only so many ways to get from Vancouver Island to the mainland. Now, two ferry lines, FRS Clipper and Black Ball Ferry Line, have announced that they’re departing from Victoria once more, bringing more transportation options to the region ahead of what could be a busy travel season.

Clipper announced that it’s accepting bookings for its Seattle to Victoria fast ferry service.

The American company also offers ferry trips from Seattle to San Juan Island. Trips from Victoria are set to start on April 15, 2022, and you can already book online.

Advanced fares for Economy Class sailings start at just over $100 USD.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRS Clipper | PNW Travel (@frsclipper)

Black Ball Ferry Line is also running its Coho ferry between Victoria and Port Angeles, Washington.

It resumed service on November 8, 2021, after its final sailing back in March 2020. One-way fares for adult passengers start at $21 USD, and you can pay extra to bring your car or bike.

Travellers are still subject to both US and Canada’s COVID-19 travel regulations. Still, an alternative way to get from Vancouver Island to Washington is back on the table for travel in and around BC in 2022.